On September 1st at 3 p.m. what was determined to be a F2 tornado that had literally traveled all the way from Conway county gaining strength and changing course came crashing through the trees and hit Blakey Circle in Cleburne County, a neighborhood where I own and maintain rental cabins. What was once a well manicured neighborhood looked like a war-zone. There were down power lines everywhere. There were electric poles leaning and cracked everywhere. Five cabins had trees on them and one had two trees on it, they all had structure damage and one was taking on water from the hard rain that followed. Three electric meters were lying on the ground. Septic lines and field lines were ripped out of the ground by giant root wads. Even concrete sidewalks and asphalt were busted from giant root wads. Two tenants had vehicles completely destroyed and a disabled couple was trapped in their home by a tree. As a property manager it was actually like being in some kind of bad dream, the kind of dream where you’re thinking, Is this really happening?
As bad as all that sounds, we weren’t alone in this bad dream-God sent angels to Blakey Circle. The purpose of this letter is to humbly say thank you, the best way I can to everyone that responded and helped. I know I could never name them all because frankly I didn’t even know some of them. I’d like to first say thank you to the crew of First Electric for responding so fast and getting power back on late that same night but furthermore for coming back the very next day and hooking up the power to the cabins that had meters down, which leads me to say thank you to Roy Newman and Ronnie Moix, two electricians who pulled off jobs and worked together to get the electric meters put back up. Thank you to Danny Horton and his son Corey for the fast response and working to clear trees and remove them off houses, even coming back the next day, all day in the rain. Also thank you Robert Son Jr and all his helpers for their fast response and working late into the night getting trees off houses.
Thank you to Whitney Vaughn and Bobby’s construction for pulling off their jobs and quickly getting structure damage repaired. Thank you to Lacy heat and air for unhooking an outside unit and moving it so we could dig up a root wad, then coming back and getting it hooked up again the same day. My twin boys Christian and Christopher who took off from their job and were there daylight to dark for six days digging stumps, cutting trees and piling brush and thank you to Greens Dental Lab for allowing them to do that. To all my family and so many others who prayed, came out, brought food, brought drinking water, ran errands etc I say thank you and may God bless you all for your kindness.
Tim Nantz
Southern Country Rentals
Heber Springs
