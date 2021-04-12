The field of Personal Care is a greatly rewarding field to work in. Some would say it’s a labor of love and definitely not for the faint of heart.
There are so many people in need of the personal care service and it seems that there is just not enough caregivers to go around. So many personal care agencies are experiencing staffing problems at this time, like many other businesses.
The economy is in a weird place and it is directly affecting the workforce. The jobs are there though. We are seeking out the right people.
Personal Care provides services to different types of client’s: elderly, disabled adults, children, mental health patients, and everything in between. We experience all stages of life and it is beautiful and sometimes heartbreaking. Having the right caregiver with any client is important.
At allheart Senior Care, we try to be a good matchmaker. We have many excellent caregivers and honing in on their interests and specific skills is very helpful.
Some caregivers are bilingual, some love working with children, some have a calming patience that may be good with Autism, or some are good with dealing with more difficult situations. Some must be more hands on than others and need to be able to handle a more physical aspect, and then we have some that are more of an emotional need.
There are caregivers who have a passion for a certain group of people or working with a certain diagnosis. Not just anyone can work anywhere with anyone.
This service is a very personal and intimate situation. We want our client’s to feel comfortable with their aide also. Their caregivers are helping them with daily tasks like bathing and dressing, cooking for them and cleaning their home. A good relationship for this is essential.
We are manning the field. We are caring for those who may have once cared for us or may need an advocate and someone to look out for them. That’s what we do and that’s who we are. We are honored to work with each of our client’s and look forward to servicing our community.
At allheart Senior Care, PCA classes are provided to train people who are interested in working in this field. To apply or sign up for a class, you can contact one of our offices.
Amber Risner, Social Worker for allheart Senior Care- Heber Springs. 501-365-7049, amberl.allheart@gmail.com
