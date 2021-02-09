Latest e-Edition
- Quitman woman dies in Monday crash
- Hidden gems abound in the Heber Springs Humane Society Thrift Shop
- Beer sales begin in Van Buren County
- Incident at VFW ends with arrest
- Sheriff issues scam alert
- Pet of the Week
- CAPCA opens Winter Utility Assistance Program
- HS man accused in burglary case
- Woman threatens man at motel, arrested on drug charges
- "Be Pro, Be Proud" career trailer visits HSSD
Heber Springs, AR
Right Now
29°
Fog
- Humidity: 98%
- Feels Like: 24°
- Heat Index: 29°
- Wind: 4 mph
- Wind Chill: 24°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 06:59:21 AM
- Sunset: 05:45:36 PM
- Dew Point: 28°
- Visibility: 1.4 mi
Today
Overcast. Areas of freezing rain possible. High 33F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy with freezing rain becoming likely after midnight. Significant icing possible. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%.
Tomorrow
Cloudy...with periods of freezing rain ending in the afternoon. Some icing possible. High 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%.
Weather Alert
...Accumulating ice and a wintry mix expected through Thursday morning across most of the state... ...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Areas of light freezing rain, patchy freezing fog, and freezing drizzle are expected through this afternoon. After a short break, precipitation is expected to increase in coverage and intensity tonight, before ending Thursday morning. Ice accumulations of one-quarter to one-half inch are expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and central Arkansas. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ice will not only make travel hazardous, there could be enough buildup of ice to cause tree damage and power outages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... An Ice Storm Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of ice accumulations will make travel dangerous or impossible. Travel is strongly discouraged. Commerce will likely be severely impacted. If you must travel...keep an extra flashlight...food...and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Ice accumulations and winds will likely lead to snapped power lines and falling tree branches that add to the danger. &&
