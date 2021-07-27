Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Indiana has $3.98 billion cash reserve; Taxpayers can expect refunds
- Fatalities mar summer season on Greers Ferry Lake
- Profit from it: The 2021 IRS “Dirty Dozen”
- Conway regional purchases Clinton Doctors Building
- FABT signs over building to city
- Adoptable Pet of the Week
- Hutchinson to speak in Heber Springs next week
- City to add cruiser, two positions to police department
- Old Soldier's Reunion set Aug.5-7
- AG notes medicaid fraud enforcement
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Heber Springs, AR
Right Now
94°
Sunny
- Humidity: 50%
- Feels Like: 105°
- Heat Index: 105°
- Wind: 3 mph
- Wind Chill: 94°
- UV Index: 10 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:13:42 AM
- Sunset: 08:15:04 PM
- Dew Point: 73°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Lots of sunshine. High near 95F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
A mainly sunny sky. Hot and humid. High 99F. Winds light and variable.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 are expected. * WHERE...Much of central and southern Arkansas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot and humid conditions will contribute to increased heat stress conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.