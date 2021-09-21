Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Hard to Handle
- Adoptable Pet of the Week
- Scenes from the Fair
- Public servants discuss private business mandate
- Scrap gerrymandering, adopt ranked choice
- Former cop gets 10 year sentence for stalking
- Troopers to use 'low profile' vehicles to target aggressive, distracted drivers
- Cavemen edge out Bearkatz
- PROFIT FROM IT: Exceptions to the 10% Penalty on Early IRA Withdrawals
- Pregnant girlfriend attacked
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Heber Springs, AR
Right Now
69°
Rain Shower
- Humidity: 92%
- Feels Like: 69°
- Heat Index: 69°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: 69°
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:55:29 AM
- Sunset: 07:05:36 PM
- Dew Point: 66°
- Visibility: 7 mi
Today
Scattered thunderstorms. High near 70F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Tonight
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High 77F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.