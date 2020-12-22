Today

Cloudy with light rain developing this afternoon. Thunder possible. High around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and some clouds. High 41F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.