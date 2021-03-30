Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Second day of no in-person learning due online threats at Rose Bud
- Rutledge vows to make Arkansas first
- Adoptable Cats of the Week
- Sick birds may be bringing salmonella to local feeders
- Man gives fake, incarcerated name
- Harding University Spring Sing presents ‘Twice Upon a Time’ April 15-17
- Daffodils still shout out from old home places, 'remember me'
- Deadline for privately-funded scholarships approaching for new and returning students (copy)
- Photo exhibit chronicles Johnny Cash's Folsom Prison concert
- CENTERPIECE: Diver training for Heber Springs Fire Department
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Heber Springs, AR
Right Now
61°
Sunny
- Humidity: 19%
- Feels Like: 59°
- Heat Index: 61°
- Wind: 11 mph
- Wind Chill: 59°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:55:38 AM
- Sunset: 07:28:52 PM
- Dew Point: 19°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
A mainly sunny sky. High 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures possible tonight and tomorrow night. * WHERE...Portions of central, eastern and north central Arkansas. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures possible tonight and tomorrow night. * WHERE...Portions of central, eastern and north central Arkansas. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.