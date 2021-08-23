Latest e-Edition
- Work gets done despite flairing tempers at county meeting
- Quarantine call after infected speaker
- Griffin announces campaign for mayor
- Longterm residents of shelter needing homes
- Thwart a snakebite before it happens
- Griffin sworn in as acting mayor
- PROFIT FROM IT: The 2021 IRS “Dirty Dozen” – the Final Round
- A note of thanks
- Historic Big Boy engine to return to state
- Fatalities mar summer season on Greers Ferry Lake
Heber Springs, AR
Right Now
85°
Sunny
- Humidity: 75%
- Feels Like: 94°
- Heat Index: 94°
- Wind: 0 mph
- Wind Chill: 85°
- UV Index: 9 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:35:24 AM
- Sunset: 07:43:56 PM
- Dew Point: 76°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sunny. Hot and humid. High 97F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Sunny. Hot and humid. High near 95F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, eastern, north central, southeast, southwest and western Arkansas. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
