Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Honors of note for area students
- Charges filed in pedestrian fatality
- Embracing the past to build a bright future
- Creating a Pipeline of VA Health Professionals
- Adoptable Pet of the Week
- County, state, and local workers battle the elements during ice storm
- Cleburne Co. Extension Homemakers Council scholarship available
- Adoptable Pets of the Week
- Local guardsmen head to Fort Bliss, then on to Southwest Asia
- Former Arkansas State Senator Sentenced for Bribery and Tax Fraud
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Heber Springs, AR
Right Now
49°
Clear
- Humidity: 65%
- Feels Like: 49°
- Heat Index: 49°
- Wind: 1 mph
- Wind Chill: 49°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 06:55:55 AM
- Sunset: 05:49:19 PM
- Dew Point: 38°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Rain likely. Thunder possible. High 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, eastern, north central, southeast, southwest and western Arkansas. * WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to midnight CST Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
Loading
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.