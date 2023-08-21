Latest e-Edition
- Greers Ferry Walleye Club build, sink habitat structures
- Celebrating National Senior Citizens Day
- Baptist Health Medical Center-Heber Springs gets high marks by CMS
- Corn condition across the country suffer, Arkansas crop appears strong
- White River Health Family Care in Mountain View Welcomes Provider
- Warrants issued for terroristic threats
- Ugly duckling wall turns into beautiful swan mural
- Reaching for Your Dreams: The Path of a Non-Traditional Student
- ASP lieutenant receives leadership award
- Study: Rural women cancer patients receive financial support through social networks
Heber Springs, AR
Right Now
78°
Sunny
- Humidity: 92%
- Feels Like: 78°
- Heat Index: 78°
- Wind: 0 mph
- Wind Chill: 78°
- UV Index: 9 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:32:55 AM
- Sunset: 07:48:44 PM
- Dew Point: 75°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Plenty of sunshine. Hot. High 97F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 76F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Sunny along with a few clouds. Near record high temperatures. High 97F. Winds light and variable.
Weather Alert
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values peaking near or above 110 today and Wednesday. * WHERE...Portions of central, eastern, north central, southeast, southwest and western Arkansas. * WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT today and Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Weather Alert
