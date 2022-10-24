Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Evening of Hospitality at Heber Springs to Fund Scholarships
- Mary Moore
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Marijuana Issue 4 is Crony Politics, Plain and Simple
- Adoptable Pets of the Week
- PROFIT FROM IT: Social Security Benefits – Take Them Early or Wait?
- Betty Jane Bridges
- Arkansas blessed with great public access
- State Capitol Week in Review
- Claims clinic for veterans set for Oct. 27
- Lt. Gov. candidate defends past membership in Oath Keepers
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Heber Springs, AR
Right Now
58°
Clear
- Humidity: 54%
- Feels Like: 58°
- Heat Index: 58°
- Wind: 2 mph
- Wind Chill: 58°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:24:07 AM
- Sunset: 06:19:31 PM
- Dew Point: 41°
- Visibility: 8 mi
Today
Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Loading
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.