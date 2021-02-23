A door is a barrier or an entry, can be open or closed. It can be an opportunity or block participation inside a place, depending upon whether it’s open or not. Entry can require a key.
“These things saith he that is holy, he that is true, he that hath the key of David, he that openeth, and no man shutteth; and shutteth, and no man openeth…I have set before thee an open door” (Revelation 3:7, 8). What is open for entry? This door opens the place where I believe you want to go.
“For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord” (Romans 6:23). Sin will be paid for to satisfy the justice of God. Death is a high price. Amazingly, that price is paid by the Son of God for those who accept His grace. Jesus came to earth for one reason: He came to save you and me. The sinless Son died for sinners by His own will and by the will of the Father. “God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8).
A person is brought to Jesus by a word from or by the influence of a member of God’s church, the church that holds the keys to His kingdom. Faith is given by revelation from the “Father which is in heaven” (Matthew 16:17), begins in the intellect with this revelation and must be embraced with desire and acted upon by the will to bring salvation by a lively faith. What knowledge must be embraced? “Jesus saith…, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me” (John 14:6).
When Jesus died on Calvary, the heavy veil over the Holy of Holies in the Temple in Jerusalem was split from top to bottom. That place for the meeting of God and man was entered each year by the high priest taking the blood of animal sacrifices to atone for the sins of Old Testament worshippers. Jesus entered the true Holy of Holies above “by His own blood” (Hebrews 9:12) and made atonement with “one sacrifice for sins forever” (Hebrews 10:12) and brought a better way for worshippers. His sacrifice also redeemed the “transgressions that were under the first testament” (Hebrews 9:15). He has lifted the heavy burden of the Law, removed the guilt of sin from believers and opened the door to eternal life. He is that Door. All who believe may enter the refuge within the veil because our “Forerunner” (Hebrews 6:20) has swung it wide open giving us liberty and confidence to go boldly to God. “Strive to enter in” (Luke 13:24) before the Master shuts the door! It’s wide open today!
