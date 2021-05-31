At some point, life gets harder. We age and are affected mentally, emotionally and physically.
Sometimes this means we need some level of help and many people shy away from this, because they feel like it takes away their independence. Quite the contrary.
Activities of Daily Living for all of us includes toileting, dressing, bathing, mobility/transfer, personal hygiene, consuming meals, medication, cooking, cleaning, laundry, errands, etc. The need may be because of physical ailments, such as COPD causing us to be winded, or arthritis causing mobility to be limited. Or it could be a mental reason, such as dementia or severe mental illness. There are also emotional barriers such as depression and anxiety. Whatever the reason, at some point, things may become difficult and we may need a little help. The struggle is different for everyone. I recently met a lady who didn’t even realize that she only wears the clothes in her dresser drawers because she can no longer reach the clothes hanging in her closet, among other things. I meet people weekly who have frequent falls. Over the years I have worked with people who had so much fibromyalgia or arthritis pain that they stayed in bed most of the time or they had become incontinent and needed to use bladder pads or pullups on a daily basis. There are stroke and heart patients who just want to get better and dementia patients who try to keep it together. There is a wide range of normal every-day people, who need help. Sometimes it’s even at a point where we are really without much of a choice and the situation has become dangerous.
This is what Personal Care services are set up to do; to help people with activities of daily living and to increase their level of independence, so that they may remain in their homes. This service can extend a person’s ability to remain in their home and to avoid Nursing home placement. There are some lovely nursing homes who provide wonderful care, but the idea of this can often be uneasy. Personal Care services help keep people independent. It isn’t a housekeeper coming in to do everything for you. This service is a trained and certified professional who assists with activities of daily living and a person’s participation in these things are encouraged and often necessary.
We all need a little help sometimes.
Amber Risner, Targeted Case Manager for allheart Senior Care can be reached at amberl.allheart@gmail.com
