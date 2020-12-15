Prayer is a wonderful connection with the loving, gracious God, a tool which He gives us to accomplish His will in His strength. Jesus prayed for the Father’s help as He was going to Calvary to die for our sins. An angel appeared and strengthened Him (Luke 22:43). We pray for abilities and powers to live life and meet temporal responsibilities, but most of all for spiritual strength to put Christ at the center of our lives, the most important thing we will ever do.
Prayer is a weapon which God has given His people. When Amalek was attacking Israel in Rephidim, Moses told Joshua to get an army ready to fight them. He said, “Tomorrow I will stand on top of the hill with the rod of God in my hand” (Exodus 17:12). The rod was a symbol of authority and God’s presence. As long as Moses held up the rod, Israel was victorious, but he began to get weary and his hands were “heavy.” A stone was put in place for Moses to sit on and Aaron and Hur held up his hands till sundown. The enemy was defeated because Moses interceded and God responded in power.
Moses is a type of our Great Intercessor (Hebrews 7:25) who died and lives to intercede for us and enables us to intercede for others. As Esther touched the king’s scepter and was granted his favor, we touch God’s scepter of righteousness in Christ by faith, repentance and baptism and are granted access to the throne of God. By His vicarious death on the cross, we have the right to approach God with our requests. We fight the fight of faith as prayer warriors.
Paul exhorted Timothy to “pray for all men; for kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty” (1 Timothy 2:1, 2). This certainly fits our time of national and world crisis. Faith in our prayer-answering God should send us to our knees. We “believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him” (Hebrews 11:6). He does reward the prayer of faith. “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will heal their land” (2 Chronicles 7:14).
Herod was attacking the church, had killed James and intended to kill Peter after Easter. Peter was bound with two chains and guarded by two soldiers, but many of the church were gathered at a home praying continually (Acts 12:5). Then Peter showed up there and knocked on the door. Stone walls, double chains, Roman soldiers and the iron gate gave way to the power of prayer to our omnipotent God. The Roman Empire was rendered powerless by praying saints. Somebody needs prayer today. Job said, “O that one might plead for a man with God, as a man pleadeth for his neighbor” (Job 16:21).
“Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God” (Philippians 4:6). Read of Jacob, Hannah, the widow before the unjust judge, Paul and Silas, the 120 believers in the upper room and countless others. There is power in prayer.
