‘I create the fruit of the lips; Peace, peace to him that is far off, and to him that is near, saith the Lord; and I will heal him” (Isaiah 57:19). That fruit is praise to God which is born of knowing Him and receiving peace by salvation from sin. Peace is a state of rest that is free from anxiety or disturbance. It is a relationship between parties in which there is no conflict.
God is the Ruler of this universe and He has established His kingdom of righteousness. We are part of His creation and have been given holy laws to live by and refusal of His plan of love and grace puts us in conflict with Him and prevents inward peace. “Mercy and truth are met together; righteousness and peace have kissed each other” (Psalm 85:10). The truth that we deserve death because of sin (Romans 6:23) is wed to mercy to give us a Savior who reconciles our conflict with God. The greatest disturbance of our inward peace is our own sin but the war of flesh and Spirit within us is resolved by the Spirit imparted to born-again believers.
Reverend Ray flew in and out of Haiti. With a God-given love for the poverty-stricken Haitians, he helped them build churches, orphanages, schools and supplied food and clothing. On one such flight some Haitian passengers began to riot and no one could calm them. An elderly Haitian woman sat reading her Bible during the ordeal but at one point raised her head and began to sing about Jesus. A calm settled in and the rioting stopped. The woman knew the Prince of Peace and His Spirit living in her defeated the unruly spirit wreaking havoc and threatening the safety of all on board.
Peace flows like a river through the soul of the one who knows Christ and His pardon of sin. The river of peace is formed by the knowledge of Him, His love, ongoing fellowship with Him in obedience, prayer and worship streaming into the believer’s life and will transport the human vessel home to Heaven to live forever with Him. Launch your vessel in Him!
“Great peace have they which love thy law: and nothing shall offend them” (Psalm 119:165). “And the work of righteousness shall be peace; and the effect of righteousness quietness and assurance forever” (Isaiah 32:17). You have a day for knowing “the things which belong unto thy peace” (Luke 19:42). It is today. “And the peace of God, which passeth understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:7). Incomprehensible peace comes down upon believers in Jesus “like rain upon the mown grass: as showers that water the earth” (Psalm 72:6). It’s priceless!
