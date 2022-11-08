Over the past few weeks, the IRS has been rolling out tax brackets and other adjustments for the year 2023, as they are required to do annually to adjust for inflation. With inflation roaring at a 40-year high, as you can imagine, the adjustments are quite significant.
From where I sit, it’s never too early to be thinking ahead when it comes to tax planning, and because the foundation of good tax planning is information, presented here are a few of the over 60 some-odd adjustments recently announced.
Individual Tax Brackets: the tax bracket for ordinary income, as well as for capital gains and qualified dividends were adjust by 7 percent. While space limits printing them all, here are the 2023 ordinary income tax brackets for single filers, as well as married couples filing jointly:
10 percent for incomes of $11,000 or less ($22,000 or less for married couples filing jointly).
12 percent for incomes over $11,000 ($22,000 for married couples filing jointly);
22 percent for incomes over $44,725 ($89,450 for married couples filing jointly);
24 percent for incomes over $95,375 ($190,750 for married couples filing jointly);
32 percent for incomes over $182,100 ($364,200 for married couples filing jointly);
35 percent for incomes over $231,250 ($462,500 for married couples filing jointly);
37 percent for incomes over $578,125 ($693,750 for married couples filing jointly).
The new capital gain/qualified dividend rates for 2023 are:
0 percent when taxable income is $44,625 or less ($89,250 for married couples filing jointly);
15 percent when taxable income is over $44,625 ($89,250 for married couples filing jointly);
20 percent when taxable income is over $492,300 ($553,850 for married couples filing jointly).
Standard Deduction: The standard deduction amount is more important now than ever, with more than 85 percent of taxpayers claiming it instead of itemizing their deductions. These deductions also saw a significant increase. For a married couple filing jointly the 2023 amount is $27,700 (up from $25,900) for singles and marrieds filing separately it is $13,850 (up from $12,950) and for a head of household $20,800 (up from $19,400). The additional standard deduction for someone age 65 or older is now $1,500 each ($1,850 if unmarried), both of which are up $100 over 2022.
Alternative Minimum Tax Exemption: The Alternative Minimum Tax (or AMT) is in essence a second parallel tax system designed to make sure that higher income taxpayers taking advantage of certain tax deductions considered “preferences” to lower their tax liability at least pay a base minimum amount of tax. While not minimum taxpayers find themselves subject to AMT, if you happen to be one of them, the AMT exemption amount will be of interest to you.
The AMT exemption amount for 2023 will be $81,300, phasing out beginning at $578,150 ($126,500 for married couples filing jointly for whom the exemption begins to phase out at $1,156,300). The 2022 exemption amount was $75,900 and began to phase out at $539,900 ($118,100 for married couples filing jointly with the exemption phasing out beginning at $1,079,800).
One important financial item affecting million of taxpayers but that is unfortunately NOT indexed for inflation is the income level at which Social Security benefits begin to be taxed. This could mean that due to inflationary increases in other types of income, more and more moderate-income Social Security recipients will have to pay federal income tax on some of their benefit amount, especially considering the 8.7 percent cost of living benefit adjustment that is coming.
There are other important deductions, credits and exemptions that are being adjusted in 2023 that are important to mention, but due to space limitations, that will need to wait until next time. Stayed tuned!
Lane Keeter, CPA is the Senior Partner of EGP, PLLC, CPAs & Consultants (www.egpcpas.com), a full-service financial firm with offices around Arkansas, Managing Partner of EGP’s Heber Springs office, and winner of The Sun-Times Reader’s Choice Award for Best Accountant.
