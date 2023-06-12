Continuing my recent theme of writing on issues regarding Social Security, I thought I would continue today by pointing out the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) website, www.ssa.gov, and many of the things you can do there. It can be an important and practical tool in dealing with the SSA.
In my view, probably the most important aspect of the SSA site is the “My Social Security Account” feature. It is one that I recommend everyone set up and utilize, whether currently a benefit recipient or a future one. It’s easy to set up, helps prevent fraud, and through this account, you can accomplish a great many tasks much more easily than trying to do so over the phone or in person.
There are any number of tasks you can perform online at ssa.gov. Some such tasks don’t require a “My Social Security Account” to complete them, while a number of them, including the ones most confidential, will require the account.
One of the most basic, and important online tasks you can do is start the application process for receiving benefits, including Social Security disability and Medicare benefits. SSA estimates that the online application process takes about 15 minutes, which is not too shabby. They will then contact you either by phone or mail if further information is needed to process your application. Also, you can check the application’s status online to see how it is progressing.
If you are not yet ready or of age to receive benefits, you may still be curious how much your benefit might be. One online account feature allows you to access your Social Security annual statement that shows an estimate, based on your earnings so far, of what your benefit will be when you retire. You can also review your earnings history for accuracy (something I do yearly), and there is a link to report any inaccuracies you feel exist in the record.
Let’s say you’ve misplaced your Social Security (or even Medicare) card and need a replacement. Yep, you can apply for that too, right on the site. While you won’t be able to print one off immediately, your new card should arrive in your mailbox in a matter of just a few weeks.
Often, you may need proof of benefits for some reason, e.g., a loan application. Through your personal account, this is easy to access, and you can print it right off immediately and avoid unnecessary delays that can cause hardship. You can even print off proof that you receive NO benefits, should that become necessary, as it sometimes may be.
If receiving benefits currently, you probably already know that your annual benefit information is often needed in filing your income tax return. As a tax return preparer, I can tell you that the SSA Form 1099 is often “lost in the mail”, if not lost in the house. But never fear, as you can print your 1099 straight from your My Social Security Account and get those taxes filed!
Other tasks you can do online at ssa.gov include:
Get an estimate of your spouse’s benefits.
Set up or change your benefit direct deposit information.
Request income tax to be withheld.
Opt out of mailed notices for those available online.
Change your address and even your name.
There certainly are other tasks that can be done online that can make your life easier when dealing with Social Security related issues, but space limits me from listing them all.
With staffing shortages plaguing SSA phone service and causing ever more limited SSA office hours, establishing your own My Social Security Account and utilizing the online tools available can be the proverbial lifesaver. I know it has been for me, and I’m not even retired yet!
Lane Keeter, CPA is the Senior Partner of EGP, PLLC, CPAs & Consultants (www.egpcpas.com), a full-service financial firm with offices around Arkansas, Managing Partner of EGP’s Heber Springs office, and winner of The Sun-Times Reader’s Choice Award for Best Accountant.
