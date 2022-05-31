Heber Springs, AR (72543)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 85F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.