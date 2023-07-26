Oh, good grief! Another tax refund scam has surfaced aimed at separating you from your hard-earned money and stealing your identity.
On Independence Day Eve, the IRS put out a new warning about a refund scam being sent out to taxpayers via the mail.
The letter arrives in an official-looking cardboard envelope and is designed to trick people into believing that they are owed a refund, the IRS stated. For example, the letter includes an IRS masthead and says the notice is “in relation to your unclaimed refund.” There is also contact information included in the letter, but guess what, the phone number shown is not an IRS number (surprise, surprise).
The letter goes on to ask those receiving it to send detailed images of their driver’s license, their cellphone number, bank account information, Social Security number and bank account type. This information is highly valued by identity thieves, who can sell the information to other unscrupulous types, and/or use it themselves to rob you blind.
“This is just the latest in the long string of attempts by identity thieves posing as the IRS in hopes of tricking people into providing valuable personal information to steal identities and money, including tax refunds,” IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said in the IRS statement. “These scams can come in through email, text or even in special mailings. People should be careful to watch out for red flags that clearly mark these as IRS scams.”
One clue that this is a total scam is strangely worded statements, such as “A Clear Phone of Your Driver’s License That Clearly Displays All Four (4) Angles, Taken in a Place with Good Lighting.” Also, “You’ll Need to Get This to Get Your Refunds After Filing. These Must Be Given to a Filing Agent Who Will Help You Submit Your Unclaimed Property Claim. Once You Send All The Information Please Try to Be Checking Your Email for Response From The Agents Thanks.”
Not to mention odd punctuation, a mixture of fonts and inaccurate information on things like tax return deadlines. For example, the letter claims the deadline for filing tax refund claims is October 17, even though the due date for people on extension to file their 2022 tax returns is actually October 16, and those owed refunds from last year also still have time beyond that. Further, the IRS handles tax refunds, not so-called “unclaimed property.”
The IRS emphasizes that the agency does indeed contact taxpayers through regular mail delivered by the U.S. Postal Service, which is why scams like this are often successful. So, you can’t simply ignore what appears to be mail communications from the IRS, but you will need to be careful. If you have concerns about a letter’s legitimacy, you may need to call the IRS’s real phone number, 800-829-1040, to find out if it’s genuine.
Also, remember the IRS never initiates contact with taxpayers by email, text or social media, and rarely by phone. And finally, as I’ve said many times before, you should never click on any unsolicited communication claiming to be from the IRS.
Phishing scams should be reported to phishing@irs.gov. You can also report such activity to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration or the Internet Crime Complaint Center.
Lane Keeter, CPA is the Senior Partner of EGP, PLLC, CPAs & Consultants (www.egpcpas.com), a full-service financial firm with offices around Arkansas, Managing Partner of EGP’s Heber Springs office, and winner of The Sun-Times Reader’s Choice Award for Best Accountant.
