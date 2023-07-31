For many, it’s the stuff of bad dreams. The doorbell rings, you open the door, and there stands dark-clothed and sunglass-adorned agents of the federal government…revenuers, aka, the IRS!
Seriously, I can’t tell you how many times in my professional career I’ve heard someone speak about how afraid of this they are, even though they’ve done nothing wrong nor owe the IRS any money. And it’s this fear that causes so many to fall victim to scammers posing as the IRS.
To be fair, it’s not a totally unfounded fear. For decades, the duties of unarmed IRS Revenue Officers included visiting households and businesses to “help” taxpayers resolve their account balances by collecting unpaid taxes and unfiled tax returns.
But no more. The IRS recently announced a major policy change that will end most unannounced visits to taxpayers by agency revenue officers to, as it said, “reduce public confusion and enhance overall safety measures for taxpayers and employees”.
IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel stated in the announcement, “We are taking a fresh look at how the IRS operates to better serve taxpayers and the nation, and making this change is a common-sense step. Changing this long-standing procedure will increase confidence in our tax administration work and improve overall safety for taxpayers and IRS employees.”
Werfel also noted that there have been increased security concerns in recent years on multiple fronts. As hinted at above, the growth in scam artists bombarding taxpayers has increased confusion about home visits by IRS Revenue Officers. Sometimes scam artists appear at the door posing as the IRS, creating confusion for not just the taxpayers living there but local law-enforcement.
For IRS Revenue Officers, these unannounced visits to homes and businesses presented risks. Revenue Officers routinely faced hazards and uncertainty making unannounced visits to attempt to resolve delinquent tax matters.
“These visits created extra anxiety for taxpayers already wary of potential scam artists,” Werfel said. “At the same time, the uncertainty around what IRS employees faced when visiting these homes created stress for them as well. This is the right thing to do and the right time to end it.”
In place of the unannounced visits, Revenue Officers will instead contact taxpayers through an appointment letter and then schedule a follow-up meeting. This should help taxpayers feel more prepared at meeting time.
Taxpayers whose cases are assigned to a Revenue Officer will now be able to schedule face-to-face meetings at a set place and time, with the necessary information and documents in hand to reach resolution of their cases more quickly and, hopefully, eliminate the burden of multiple future meetings.
There will still be limited situations where unannounced visits will occur. These instances should be rare, with just a few hundred a year spread around the country, and will include service of summonses and subpoenas, as well as, sensitive enforcement activities involving seizure of assets, especially those at risk of being placed beyond the reach of the government.
So now you have one less worry when you hear the doorbell chime. We can’t help you with the annoying neighbor that may be on the other side of the door, but at least it won’t be the tax man!
Lane Keeter, CPA is the Senior Partner of EGP, PLLC, CPAs & Consultants (www.egpcpas.com), a full-service financial firm with offices around Arkansas, Managing Partner of EGP’s Heber Springs office, and winner of The Sun-Times Reader’s Choice Award for Best Accountant.
