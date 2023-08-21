Parents and grandparents are often interested in finding creative ways to assist their children and grandchildren financially and help improve the kiddos’ financial literacy. Establishing custodial bank or investment accounts, or even making outright gifts to them are options that are probably most used and have the advantage of simplicity and familiarity.
But thinking outside the box a bit, did you know that it is possible for parents and grandparents (hereafter referred to simply as “elders”) to establish and fund Roth IRAs for their descendants under certain circumstances?
Now you may be wondering, why a Roth? Good question.
While Roths are generally thought of (and intended) as a means for saving for retirement, in certain circumstances they can also be valuable tools for helping someone pay for a college education or realizing the American dream of home ownership when buying that first home in the future. Of course, helping to kickstart saving for retirement is a worthy endeavor at any age!
Add to the above the fact that when properly handled the investment earnings of a Roth are forever tax-free, and you have a great financial vehicle that provides valuable financial security to your heir(s). Establishing and funding a Roth for your heirs also can aid in accomplishing an elder’s wealth transfer goals.
The main requirement for an elder to establish and fund a Roth for a child is that the child must have earned income at least equal to the planned contribution. For example, if an elder wants to sock away $1,000 in the child’s Roth, the child will need to have at least $1,000 in earned income. Thus, contributing the 2023 Roth maximum of $6,500 will require at least an equal amount of earned income.
Earned income is pretty much what it sounds like; income the kid has earned for their labors. It can be in the form of a traditional job for which he or she will receive a Form W-2 but can also include net self-employment (or SE) income, such as from mowing lawns, babysitting and the like.
The catch, especially with the SE income, is that the IRS will expect to see a tax return filed on the income. While the child may not earn enough money to owe any income tax, with SE income, SE tax will be owed if he or she has net SE income over $400. SE tax is the equivalent of the Social Security and Medicare tax that is withheld from all employee’s pay and is assessed at a rate of 15.3 percent of the net SE income.
An IRA of any kind is primarily designed to save for retirement after age 59 1/2. Withdrawals prior to reaching age 59 1/2 can result in the payment of income tax as well as a 10 percent early withdrawal penalty. However, with a Roth, that doesn’t necessarily mean the money is locked in the account until that magic age due to numerous exceptions.
For one thing, because contributions to a Roth are made with after-tax dollars (i.e., no deduction is taken), contributed amounts can be taken out at any time tax and penalty free. Further, withdrawals are deemed to come out of the contributions first so can be withdrawn entirely before you are considered to touch the earnings.
Other exceptions apply as well. For example, if someone is under 59 1/2 and has held the account less than 5 years, a withdrawal of earnings will be penalty free (but not tax free) if used to pay for qualified education expenses, qualified expenses related to birth or adoption (up to $5,000), a first-time home purchase (up to $10,000) or if disabled. The latter two exceptions (for a home purchase or disability) will also be income tax free if the account owner has had the Roth IRA open for 5 years or more.
So, as you can see, while the child is quite a way from retirement age, the funds within a Roth may still be available to meet certain extraordinary financial needs along the way, contributing to their financial well-being.
And here’s an interesting thought. I heard it suggested the other day that it’s never too early to encourage a child to begin saving to buy their first vehicle. The thought is that if it’s wise we as adults practice delayed gratification and start saving early in our adult lives for retirement coming many years later, we should teach our kids how to do this, so they are ready to adult in that way.
One idea is to begin early (it was suggested as early as age 4) encouraging your child to save to purchase their first vehicle themselves, and then teach them how. You could incentivize saving by agreeing to match so many dollars (say $2 or $3) for every dollar the child saves in a vehicle purchase fund. Part of it could go into that fund while part could be in the form of a Roth IRA contribution.
Lane Keeter, CPA is the Senior Partner of EGP, PLLC, CPAs & Consultants (www.egpcpas.com), a full-service financial firm with offices around Arkansas, Managing Partner of EGP’s Heber Springs office, and winner of The Sun-Times Reader’s Choice Award for Best Accountant.
