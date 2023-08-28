Let’s just face it – divorce hurts. It hurts in almost every way there is, humanly speaking. As a financial professional, I see first-hand the damage to financial plans and family wealth that often accompanies divorce, and while I can’t do much to reduce the pain in other areas, when faced with a divorce situation, I feel it to be a personal ministry to the people involved to help them minimize as much as possible the financial harm.
Take, for example, the sale of a home after a divorce. There are potential tax issues at play that if followed carefully, can result in significant tax savings for the parties involved. On the other hand, if not careful, one or the other of the ex-spouses could get saddled with an unexpected and unnecessary tax liability.
All of this because, at its core, the sale of a personal residence for many people gives them what is likely the biggest tax break they will ever receive. More specifically, if a home is sold at a gain, and the selling taxpayer(s) have owned AND used the home as their principal residence for at least two of the five years that precede the sale, then a large amount of otherwise taxable gain is tax-exempt. A single taxpayer can exclude up to $250,000 in gain while a qualifying married couple can exclude up to $500,000 in gain.
The trap comes when a couple divorces, and one of the ex-spouses moves out, even while maintaining an ownership interest. That’s not a problem so long as the house is sold within a timeframe where the ex-spouse can still meet the two-out-of-five-year requirement (i.e., within three years of moving out).
But what happens if selling the house is delayed beyond that time for some reason? Absent planning to the contrary, the nonresident ex-spouse will fail to meet the use requirement, costing him or her a potentially hefty tax bill.
Fortunately, with a little foresight and planning, this nasty result can be avoided, and it’s all about how the divorce or separation agreement is written.
First, if the home’s ownership is transferred to one of the ex-spouses in a divorce proceeding, the transferee spouse is deemed to have owned the house for any of the time that the other spouse owned it (even if the transferee spouse had no previous ownership). In this way, the transferee spouse is protected under the rules.
In another helpful rule, someone is deemed to have used the home as a principal residence for any period of time during which:
(1) That person actually owns the home.
(2) They OR their former spouse lived in the home as their principal residence under a divorce or separation agreement.
To give you an example of how this might come into play, let’s say the terms of the divorce allow an ex-spouse the right to continue living in a home for an extended period of time, such as until a child is graduated from high school. This rule protects the nonresident spouse from being in violation of the use rule.
So, as you can see, a carefully worded divorce or separation agreement is key. If you find yourself in this unfortunate situation, make sure your professional advisors work to craft an agreement that protects this valuable tax benefit for you.
