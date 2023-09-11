(Information for the following article was provided courtesy of the Arkansas Community Foundation)
Rarely does a month go by without the news of another disaster or humanitarian tragedy. Most recently, the Maui fires and Hurricane Idalia are making the headlines – and also generating widespread charitable support. Indeed, many of you are no doubt supporting relief efforts through monetary donations.
Disasters are both unpredictable and sadly, predictable. Multi-billion-dollar damage events occur annually and, not surprisingly (and thankfully), natural disasters and humanitarian tragedies consistently attract much needed philanthropic support.
Understandably, most of the charitable dollars following a disaster flow toward essential and immediate relief efforts. You might be interested to know, however, that dollars for efforts related to rebuilding and future mitigation are also critically important. Affected communities need both immediate philanthropic support for people affected by a disaster AND long-term support to address ongoing ramifications. Ongoing support is needed not only for rebuilding after a tornado, fire or hurricane, but also to fund preparedness to blunt the effects of the next disaster or pandemic.
If you are so inclined, the team at the Arkansas Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization with a statewide presence, is ready to work with you to explore ways to address future humanitarian disasters. Many people, for instance, use donor advised funds at the Community Foundation to support disaster relief efforts.
And with rebuilding and recovery often occurring long-term, a donation bunching strategy could help you support disaster relief efforts through donor advised funds for several years. Such a strategy allows you to plan in advance to provide support, while also being smart about the tax advantages in the year of the transfer to a donor advised fund.
Not limited to just disaster responsiveness, the Community Foundation is an ideal partner for disaster preparedness. The funding of endowments, field-of-interest funds, designated funds, and other perpetual structures established through the Community Foundation are excellent vehicles that help ensure the communities we love are protected for generations to come.
Field-of-interest or unrestricted funds can be especially attractive because, for people who’ve reached the age of 70½, these funds are eligible recipients of QCDs (Qualified Charitable Distributions) from IRAs, a tax planning tool I have written of in the past. Creating a field-of-interest or unrestricted fund allows you to make charitable gifts in advance of disasters so that the Community Foundation can deploy resources immediately when urgent needs occur.
As disasters and hardships across the country inevitably occur, the team at the Community Foundation serves as a valuable resource in deploying the power of philanthropy as a helping hand to those who need it most.
For more information about the Arkansas Community Foundation, go to www.arcf.org or give them a call at 501-372-1116.
Lane Keeter, CPA is the Senior Partner of EGP, PLLC, CPAs & Consultants (www.egpcpas.com), a full-service financial firm with offices around Arkansas, Managing Partner of EGP’s Heber Springs office, and winner of The Sun-Times Reader’s Choice Award for Best Accountant.
