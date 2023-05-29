Many people do not know that they may qualify for Social Security benefits based on a spouse’s (including former spouse’s) work record. In the case of someone who never paid into the Social Security system or who didn’t do so for long enough to qualify, this is an important and valuable benefit.
And even if you do qualify for benefits based on your own work record, it is possible to nonetheless qualify for an even higher benefit amount based on your spouse’s record than what you would receive from your own.
The size of the spousal benefit depends on several factors, including your age, the age of your spouse, the maximum amount of your spouse’s social security benefit, and other benefits, such as a pension from a public-sector job not subject to Social Security taxes. However, in no event will the spousal benefit amount be more than 50 percent of the full benefit of your spouse.
Good news! The Social Security Administration will calculate this for you and will pay you the benefit amount that is higher, whether based on your record or that of your spouse.
To qualify for the spousal benefit, the requirements depend on whether you are married or divorced.
If married, you get spousal benefits if meeting these criteria:
1) Your spouse must already be receiving benefits.
2) You must have been married a year or more.
3) You must be 62 years of age or older, unless caring for a disabled child or one under age 16.
If divorced, benefits can be received based on your ex-‘s work record if:
1) You were married to him/her for over 10 years.
2) You never remarried after the divorce.
3) Your ex- is entitled to (but not necessarily yet taking) benefits, either retirement or disability.
4) If your ex- isn’t yet taking benefits, you must have been divorced for at least two years.
5) The spousal benefit is more than what you would get based on your own work record.
While you can begin receiving spousal benefits as early as age 62, you will receive a reduced benefit amount based on the number of months left until reaching what is known as “full retirement age”. Full retirement age depends on your birth year and can be anywhere from age 65 to 67. For that reason, many elect to delay receiving benefits until reaching their applicable retirement age in order to maximize the benefit amount.
But you don’t want to delay too long! Social security recipients whose benefit is based on their own work record can wait to start drawing benefits until as late as age 70, and doing so results in an even larger benefit amount, to the tune of about an extra 8 percent per year. So many do just that.
However, that is not the case for spousal benefits. As mentioned already, the spousal benefit can never be more than 50 percent of your spouse’s maximum benefit that you receive at YOUR full retirement age. There is NO benefit in waiting further, so if the spousal benefit is going to be what maximizes your income, once you reach your full retirement age and meet the qualifications, go claim it!
Next week, we’ll take a look at a related topic, that of Social Security survivor benefits.
Lane Keeter, CPA is the Senior Partner of EGP, PLLC, CPAs & Consultants (www.egpcpas.com), a full-service financial firm with offices around Arkansas, Managing Partner of EGP’s Heber Springs office, and winner of The Sun-Times Reader’s Choice Award for Best Accountant.
