In last week’s article, we discussed how someone may qualify for Social Security spousal benefits that may be higher than benefits based on their own work record.
Spousal benefits are paid in the case where your spouse (or ex-spouse in some cases) is still living and is drawing benefits of their own.
But what about when your spouse or ex-spouse has passed away?
In that case, you may qualify for Social Security survivor benefits. While calculated differently from spousal benefits, you still would want to claim survivor benefits when such are greater than the normal Social Security benefits you would receive based on your own personal work record.
If you are widowed, you qualify for survivor benefits if you meet the following two criteria:
1) You were married to the deceased spouse for at least a period of nine months.
2) You are at least 60 years of age, unless you personally are disabled, you are caring for a child who is disabled or under age 16, OR you are caring for the deceased spouse’s child.
Just like spousal benefits, you may qualify for survivor benefits even if divorced. This is the case when meeting these qualifications:
1) You and your ex- were married for 10 or more years before divorcing.
2) You are at least 60 years old, or the age of 50, if you are totally disabled or caring for a child from the previous marriage who is disabled or under the age of 16.
If you read last week’s column, you may remember that remarriage altogether eliminates someone from receiving spousal benefits. This is not necessarily so with survivor benefits. If married again, you may still qualify for survivor benefits IF you remarried at age 60 or later (age 50 if you are totally disabled).
Survivor benefits can start being drawn as early as age 60, but just as with spousal benefits, the amount of survivor benefits will be reduced based on the number of months left until reaching what is known as “full retirement age”. That age depends on your birth year and can be anywhere from age 65 to 67.
For that reason, many choose to delay receiving benefits until reaching their applicable retirement age in order to maximize the benefit amount.
But, also like spousal benefits, you don’t want to delay claiming survivor benefits too long! You are entitled to 100 percent of your spouse’s benefit once you reach your full retirement age, and it won’t increase beyond that (well, other than cost of living increases), so there is NO reason to delay claiming them past that date.
Once you reach your full retirement age, if you qualify for survivor benefits, it’s time! For more information, or to find out what your benefit amount is, you can contact your local Social Security Administration office or go to their website. www.ssa.gov.
Lane Keeter, CPA is the Senior Partner of EGP, PLLC, CPAs & Consultants (www.egpcpas.com), a full-service financial firm with offices around Arkansas, Managing Partner of EGP’s Heber Springs office, and winner of The Sun-Times Reader’s Choice Award for Best Accountant.
