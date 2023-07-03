In the past, I have written extensively in this space about Social Security benefit issues, including the multiple options and related consequences for claiming Social Security benefits; i.e., early at age 62, at full retirement age (which for most now is age 67) or delayed until age 70.
Simply put, if benefits are received early (i.e, before full retirement age), your monthly benefit amount is reduced from what it would be at full retirement. In addition, if benefits are delayed after full retirement age, the benefit amount will increase 8 percent per year for each year delayed up to age 70.
Recently, someone posed a question to me, that being, what if they applied for benefits either early or at full retirement age, but have changed their mind and now wish they had delayed them to maximize the benefits? Is there anything that can be done?
Great question and the answer is yes, there are a couple of possibilities that would accomplish this if certain conditions apply!
The first situation is one in which a Social Security application has been submitted after becoming eligible for benefits, and now the applicant wishes to withdraw that application. Withdrawing the application is possible, but only within the first twelve months of when the application was approved. Further, such a move is only allowed once.
The withdrawal request must be in writing using Form SSA-521, Request for Withdrawal of Application. Further, it’s important to know that any benefits already received will have to be repaid. This includes anything withheld for Medicare premiums, income taxes withheld, or garnishments, as well as any benefits received by family members. Because of that last item, anyone else who is receiving benefits under your benefit application will also have to consent to the withdrawal in writing.
If you do not qualify for the above, another possibility is to request a suspension of your benefit payments. This is an option for a recipient who has reached their full retirement age, but not yet had their 70th birthday.
The advantage of a suspension is that the recipient will begin to earn the delayed retirement credits mentioned earlier for each month that the benefits are suspended, thus increasing the benefit to be received later. If this move is made, benefits will start again automatically at age 70, although you can change your mind and request them to be started again at an earlier time.
As with the application withdrawal option discussed above, suspension of benefits under this option will also suspend benefits that are being received by someone else under your SSA record for the same period of time. One exception to this is for a divorced spouse, whose benefit will not be suspended.
It is also important to note that if you are enrolled in Medicare Part B and you suspend your benefits, the premiums for Part B that were being withheld from your benefit will have to be paid directly.
So, if you find yourself receiving Social Security benefits and now have “buyer’s remorse” over your decision to begin, there are options available to reverse the decision, which in some cases may be the wise financial choice.
Lane Keeter, CPA is the Senior Partner of EGP, PLLC, CPAs & Consultants (www.egpcpas.com), a full-service financial firm with offices around Arkansas, Managing Partner of EGP’s Heber Springs office, and winner of The Sun-Times Reader’s Choice Award for Best Accountant.
