Have you ever read some new study, or come across an article about some new research, and just want to scream, “Of course, it does.”
I get emails like this constantly, but one that I received from the University of Arkansas made me scream in my head, “OF COURSE, IT DOES.”
Forgive me, Anna Stewart.
The headline read, “Increased Social Media Use Linked to Developing Depression, Research Finds.
“Why wouldn’t social media be linked to developing depression?
I think social media is keeping therapists in business. Why?
Is it because of the constant barrage of click bait? Yes.
Is it because most people who use it, abuse it? Yes.
Is it because of keyboard warriors? Most definitely, yes.
Let me explain a keyboard warrior for those just hanging out, listening to your Spotify.
There are those out there that have little more to do than to sit behind a screen and regurgitate, spew, vomit – whatever your verb of choice – opinions about anything and everything.
Politics, entertainment, sports and any other topic that’s trending are all in bounds to people who know little of what they are talking about regarding most subjects.
Some will go as far as personal attacks against people they know very little about in real life.
I dare say, things are said behind usernames, Twitter handles, and firewalls that no one would dare speak of in person.
The article that I’m speaking of was writtien about a study conducted by the University of Arkansas’ Dr. Brian Primack, Dean of the College of Education and Health Professions leads with the following paragraphs:
“Young adults who increased their use of social media were significantly more likely to develop depression within six months, according to a new national study authored by [Primack] “Compared with participants who used less than 120 minutes per day of social media, for example, young adults who used more than 300 minutes per day were 2.8 times as likely to become depressed within six months.”
Primack said in a direct quote in the article that “Most prior work in this area has left us with the chicken-and-egg question. We know from other large studies that depression and social media use tend to go together, but it’s been hard to figure out which came first. This new study sheds light on these questions, because high initial social media use led to increased rates of depression. However, initial depression did not lead to any change in social media use.”
The article further states that in 2018, Primack and his colleagues at the University of Pittsburgh sampled more than 1,000 U.S. adults between 18 to 30. They measured depression using the validated nine-item Patient Health Questionnaire and asked participants about the amount of time they used social media on platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, Instagram, and SnapChat. Their analyses controlled for demographic factors like age, sex, race, education, income and employment, and they included survey weights so the results would reflect the greater U.S. population.
This by no means is to disparage a scientific study, because it is important to note that studies like this need to be on the record in order for society to take notice.
Social media is a playground for bullies, and not just kids.
Adults do much of the social media bullying that goes on in cyberspace.
Have you ever heard or said, “I’m just here for the comments?”
I have.
We need a kindness movement, both in person and behind our screens. The mental health of someone we love may ultimately depend on it.
Bruce Guthrie is the Editor and GM of the Sun Times of Heber Springs and the Batesville Guard. He can be reached at bguthrie@thesuntimes.com
