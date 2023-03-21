Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Arkansas, eastern Arkansas, north central Arkansas and western Arkansas, including the following areas, in central Arkansas, Pope County Higher Elevations and Southern Pope County. In eastern Arkansas, Lawrence and Randolph. In north central Arkansas, Baxter, Boone County Except Southwest, Boone County Higher Elevations, Cleburne, Eastern, Central, and Southern Searcy County Higher Elevations, Fulton, Independence, Izard, Marion, Newton County Higher Elevations, Newton County Lower Elevations, Northwest Searcy County Higher Elevations, Searcy County Lower Elevations, Sharp, Southeast Van Buren County, Stone and Van Buren County Higher Elevations. In western Arkansas, Johnson County Higher Elevations and Southern Johnson County. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Rain and thunderstorms are expected to produce widespread rainfall amounts between one and one-half to three inches with locally higher amounts possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&