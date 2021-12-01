Christ came fulfilling the Law, delivering the sinner from condemnation and death. He is the Servant of God, the Son begotten not to condemn but to save the world. “A bruised reed shall he not break, and the smoking flax shall he not quench: he shall bring forth judgment unto truth” (Isaiah 42:3). A person may be bruised by sin of his own or hurt by offenses of others. Some will kick a person while he’s down. Not Jesus. “He will regard the prayer of the destitute” (Psalm 102:17). Judgment will come but, meanwhile, He will support you and strengthen your faith so that you can stand in that day.
Scribes and Pharisees took a woman to Jesus and asked that she be stoned for adultery according to the Law. Jesus slowly, gently answered that the accuser who was without sin should start the stoning. His wisdom and Spirit convicted their consciences and they walked away. He didn’t condone the woman’s sin but, withholding condemnation, said, “Go, and sin no more” (John 8:11).
Thomas said, “Except I see in his hands the print of the nails, and put my finger into the print of the nails, and thrust my hand into his side, I will not believe” (John 20:25). Jesus didn’t cut him off but appeared to him and extended His hands of love and allowed him to touch the scar in His side out of which flowed the blood that saves you and me. Thomas’ flickering faith became a burning fire!
On the third day after Jesus was crucified, two men walked home from Jerusalem. They were sad because they had “trusted” (Luke 24:21) that Jesus was the promised Messiah but it didn’t seem so now. They hadn’t seen Him. As they walked, Jesus drew near and walked with them but hid His identity. He expounded Scriptures about Himself while their hearts burned within them. At the home they insisted that He eat with them and, as He blessed the bread and served them, they knew Him! He vanished and immediately they returned to the eleven disciples in Jerusalem and joyfully told of their experience. As they spoke, Jesus appeared in their midst to increase their faith and end their troubled thoughts. Soon after, He ascended to the Father and they were left praising and blessing God with great joy.
“The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he hath anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor; he hath sent me to heal the brokenhearted, to preach deliverance to the captives, and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty them that are bruised” (Luke 4:18).
Frank was addicted to alcohol and walked the streets of his city looking at the bars and thinking, “If I just had a little help, I could quit this.” Once he dreamed that he was falling as he tried to climb a paper stairway, but said “the kindest hand I’ve ever seen reached down and caught me.” There were many struggles, but Jesus heard “the groaning of the prisoner” (Psalm 102:20) and set him free. Jesus cares!
