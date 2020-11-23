Mmmm!! November brings many good smells around the old farmhouse. Thanksgiving is around the corner. Many things are the same as years past. The Old Woman has decorated the table with the same Indian and Pilgrims. The door decoration is the same one they’ve had for a few years. The breezeway has Fall flowers and pumpkins. The fire is crackling while hot apple cider is on the stove. Recipes are out with the traditional meal in the planning.
But...
This year the holiday will be different. The pandemic has a sad twist for the older people of the world’s population. This family wouldn’t allow the sadness inside their home. They would nip it in the bud. The old couple would have a special meal alone.
The children and their families may be having a different holiday too. The older daughter and her family have a camping trip planned for the the week the granddaughter is out of school. They’ve had to cancel vacations because of the corona virus. The younger daughter’s baby is due the end of November or first of December so traveling to Arkansas is out of the question. So here the Old Couple is planning a quiet reflective Thanksgiving.
They have much to be thankful for, though. They could count the blessings all day and not make a dent in all the good things of their lives. This 2020 they definitely are thankful the Plague hadn’t darkened their door. They still have God’s true Word, the Holy Bible full of promises to give them hope. God had supplied angels to watch over their property. Their small town hadn’t had looters or rioters. Their church was still being attended even though the crowds were smaller. Online services were available for the compromised older members. They were free to worship and pray.
As for me, not having kids and pets provided a serene day although I do miss a good chase around the house and the pitter-patter of little ones. The Old Woman likes to remind me of past holidays along with some mess-ups with recipes, snow appearing early, and a year she had the flu. But most memories included the stool bring scooted up to the cabinet, and the granddaughter helping roll out bread dough and forming knots and original forms of rolls. Of course, there was a favorite recipe for each family member which added several desserts and casseroles. After the meal games were pulled out and competition began – then some adults crashed for a nap.
Kids dragged out thousands of legos to walk around and dolls from every storage. It was an obstacle getting through the the living room! The laughter was contagious! Memories continued to pour into this couple’s minds.
But here we are this year. I don’t think we will get a citation for having too many people in a closed space, and no one will have to wear a mask. The Old Couple turn on soft praise music and pass the rolls. The Old Man does get his favorite dessert – pumpkin pie. It is warm with all the cooking that went on during the morning. Then an exciting FaceTime came as the daughters each shared their Holidays with us, and a recording of the youngest granddaughters prayer song.
The older daughter had news from the camp out. Laughter began as they shared funny happenings of the day. A blessing of family gathering together from afar made this Thanksgiving just as special as the ones if the past.
God had given us more than the basics that day. No joy stealer was allowed in our farmhouse. We bowed our heads to thank God for all His rich blessings of 2020.
The Old Woman read aloud from God’s true Holy Word. “Praise the Lord, for the Lord is good; sing praise to His name, for it is delightful” Psalm 135:3. Amen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.