Last year about this time, we were all probably a little more optimistic to what the new year held. We had more positive anticipation and the unknown wasn’t quite so frightening. If we knew then what we know now… So, here we are again. Superstitious dinners like black-eyed peas, hog jowl and greens have a little more meaning and hope attached.
This past year has been a hard one. We have lost so much and so many. We have endured hardships that we never even considered. But, we have also gained a few things. For many of us, we have learned of appreciation, forgiveness and consideration. We have seen a side of life that has made our world view shift. Many of us are not the same people we were a year ago. Nationally we have seen the COVID outbreak, social unrest, elections, etc. On a smaller scale, in our own communities we have seen everything literally close down, education halt, sickness and death, etc. It’s been a lot.
It is interesting to me how our older generations responds to what shakes us. Our elderly citizens who have lived through The Great Depression, war and poverty are resilient and strong. They can teach us youngins a few things. We have much to learn from them, as they hold golden wisdom and good advise. They have experienced a world, times and cultures that we never have and probably never will.
At the beginning of the pandemic, my husband witnessed a situation at Walmart that has stuck with me. He came home and told me that a woman was walking out of the store complaining that she had to purchase “off brand” spaghetti noodles.
Are we spoiled? Privileged? Clueless?
We have loved ones and neighbors in our communities who have literally done without, much less had to buy generic noodles. Times used to be so much simpler.
Some of us make new years resolutions. These usually tend to represent what is important to people. Losing weight, saving more money, eating healthier, exercising more, quitting smoking, spending more time with family, etc. In my case, I resolve things like eliminating the “sock basket.” I am curious to see the difference between New Years Resolutions between 20-somethings and 80-somethings. What is important to us now, at the end, looking forward?
Amber Risner is a Social Worker for allheart Senior. She can be reached at 870-569-4058, amberl.allheart@gmail.com
