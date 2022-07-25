The marketplace is boisterous. Merchants call out to passersby hoping to sell their wares. There are savory smells of foods being cooked to sell. Children are singing and playing. Some men stand idly by until a husbandman hires them to work in his vineyard. A few men sit discussing their ideas of life’s meaning as two Pharisees walk by in long robes with their heads held high hoping to be noticed. Sick folks are seeking cures and beggars hold out their hands. There are sounds and odors of animals offered for sale. In one sector a preliminary trial of two Christians takes place. In one place a man takes off his shoe and gives it to another as a pledge of their contract.
There are people meeting people, exchanging goods and ideas. In one marketplace it was popular just “either to tell, or to hear some new thing” (Acts 17:21). There a preacher stepped forward and preached the message of Jesus Christ who was raised from the dead and will be the means by which God will one day judge all men (Acts 17:31) and give life to all who believe in Him and repent of their sins.
Contacts, decisions and relationships are being made and influence received. Lives are being formed as people take home purchases of truth or lies from the marketplace. “Buy the truth and sell it not; also wisdom, and instruction, and understanding” (Proverbs 23:23).
Wisdom is there. You don’t see her, but her voice rings at every street and crossroad and in every ear that will listen. Do this. Don’t do that. Choose good company. Use your funds wisely. Prepare for eternity. “Keep thy heart with all diligence; for out of it are the issues of life” (Proverbs 4:23).
These scenes describe the land of Palestine in New Testament days, but connections and exchanges are going on around the world today. Destinies are being sealed. Souls are on the auction block. Hearts are being set, fixed, some to good, some to evil. All transactions are under the dominion and guidance of God or of Satan. There is no neutral ground. The market is busy. The use of modern communication methods makes for a wide, busy market today.
Jesus gave a parable of His kingdom and the plan of salvation. It’s like a planned wedding with a period of waiting for the bridegroom to come for His bride. One midnight a cry was heard, “Behold, the bridegroom cometh; go ye out to meet him” (Matthew 25:6). Ten virgins were waiting. Five were wise and five were foolish. The wise had oil in their vessels and were ready to go. The foolish were empty and begged for oil from the wise but were told to “go ye rather to them that sell, and buy for yourselves” (Matthew 25:9). They went to buy and came back to find the door to eternal life with Jesus closed.
In His short ministry before going to the cross for our salvation, Jesus showed up in the marketplaces. “And Jesus went about all the cities and villages, teaching in their synagogues, and preaching the gospel of the kingdom, and healing every sickness and every disease among the people” (Matthew 9:35). By His Spirit and His ministers, He is showing up around the world today and gathering unto Himself a bride for eternity. Make your connection by faith, repentance, confession of His name, baptism and reception of His Spirit. Eternity is affected, arranged, in the marketplace today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.