These bleak winter days seem to bring more contemplation of the many years ago to the Old Woman. I think she's repeated many of these stories to me, but my memory has been a little foggy lately too with less outdoor activity so repetition isn't as much of an issue with me. The Old Woman has had a love for quilts that began when she was a teen. A neighbor made her a quilt she used in her college room and that she still hangs in her living room. Then she received a quilt for her wedding that she used for a bedspread for years and also has a special place in her house. But there was one quilt that had a very special place in the lives of all of her family. I'll have to say this is a story from the past that I enjoy.
To begin with the Old Woman was 26 in 1977 living in the boot hill area of Missouri when her first daughter was born. It was a pregnancy that went right by the textbooks- every detail! Of course she was born on the due date! This was just the beginning of a year of many special occurrences. The Old Couple had bought a little house with gray siding--the perfect size for a family of three. There was a tiny bedroom just right for a nursery! Everything was going well until the Old Woman had a wisdom tooth that was beginning to give her pain.
With the toothache there came the problem of someone to watch her new baby while she went to the dentist. The Old man couldn't take off from his job that week!! The couple didn't know many people in the town and less people in the new neighborhood they had moved into. An unusual happening at this time was that an older lady who lived next door seemingly just appearing at just the right time and who offered to watch the baby while the Old Woman went to the dentist. Under other circumstances the Old Woman would never have left her newborn with someone she hardly knew, but somehow she felt a great peace with this lady. Luckily everything at the dentist went well, and she soon returned.
Her baby grew very quickly although this baby wasn't sleeping very well. The Couple were tired most of the time, and for hours at a time the Woman rocked or strolled her baby to keep her from crying. They blamed the wakefulness on the baby's developing stomach. Then a most unusual thing happened. The neighbor who had babysat came to give a gift to the baby. The gift was a large baby quilt made of small pieces of polyester meticulously sewn. The couple were shocked that someone whom they didn't know well would give such an extravagant gift.
The woman wrapped the baby in the quilt, and she had to admit she enjoyed this quilt as much as the baby did. It had a calming effect on the both of them. Within a short time the baby began to sleep well which seemed in itself a miracle, but even more of a miracle was that the baby's sleep developed into a pattern of sleep from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am. Of course this quilt was what she wanted each and every night. Then as the years moved on and even when the Couple moved out of state, the quilt stayed with the child for the next several years. Her sleep continued 6-6 until school started when she turned five. Something unusual was that the quilt didn't seem to show much wear for all the washings, cuddling, and carrying around everywhere with the family.
Now in 2010 the daughter still had the quilt, and it had made such an impression on her she wanted her daughter to have a quilt like it, so she hired someone to make a quilt like the original one. The original quilt remains packed away in her hope chest. As the Old Woman thought of the older neighbor through the years and the impact the quilt had on her daughter and her family she couldn't for the life of her tell you the name of this special neighbor. How did she just come to their house when they were in need and then to make this special quilt? They decided if there were earth angels this neighbor had to be one! And there was the mystery of their daughter sleeping with the quilt for so many years?!? Hopefully this neighbor was blessed for her kindness and generosity. This quilt has had a special place and blessed the lives of the Old Woman's family!
