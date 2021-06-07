Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Arkansas...eastern Arkansas...north central Arkansas...southeast Arkansas...southwest Arkansas and western Arkansas, including the following areas, in central Arkansas, Conway, Faulkner, Garland, Grant, Lonoke, Perry, Pope, Prairie, Pulaski, Saline, White and Yell. In eastern Arkansas, Jackson, Monroe and Woodruff. In north central Arkansas, Cleburne, Independence and Van Buren. In southeast Arkansas, Arkansas, Bradley, Cleveland, Desha, Drew, Jefferson and Lincoln. In southwest Arkansas, Calhoun, Clark, Dallas, Hot Spring, Ouachita and Pike. In western Arkansas, Johnson, Logan, Montgomery, Polk and Scott. * Through Wednesday morning * Showers and thunderstorms are expected over a large portion of southern Arkansas through the day Tuesday and into late Tuesday night. Rainfall is expected to be persistent, and will be heavy at times, with rainfall rates of two to three inches per hour likely within the watch area. Additional rainfall amounts of four to five inches are forecast, with locally greater amounts as well. * Due to antecedent heavy rainfall over the last few days, soil saturation levels have increased greatly over much of the state. With more showers and thunderstorms, and significant rainfall amounts expected across an already vulnerable region, flash flooding will continue to be a major concern, with some considerable flash flooding possible where rainfall accumulations are the greatest. Local rivers and streams will continue to remain at elevated levels as well, with additional rises possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&