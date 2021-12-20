Philip went into Samaria and preached Christ. The people received the Word and many miracles were done among them. Unclean spirits were cast out; sick people were healed; and the lame walked. Men and women were baptized in the name of Jesus. “And there was great joy in that city” (Acts 8:8).
Joy helps the body and spirit. Sorrow drives a person low and hinders daily function and well-being. “A merry heart doeth good like a medicine: but a broken spirit drieth the bones” (Proverbs 17:22). Christ is the source of joy that gives that spiritual and physical health. He is the reason for true joy. Knowing Him as Savior is a treasure of joy and comfort and in Him there is power to overcome the obstacles that mar our happiness.
Christ’s birth brought light into a sin-darkened world. Church bells are chiming the Good News. Children are laughing. Hearts are warm and spirits are high. Jesus gives stability in homes where His joy is present to strengthen the family. They know the One “In whom are hid all the treasures of wisdom and knowledge” (Colossians 2:3). The apostles had this wealth and were beaten for their testimony of Christ but went on their way rejoicing in Him (Acts 5:41) and looking forward to the day when they would see Him again.
Jesus Christ gives the success that matters in eternity. All else is passing away. We joy in any state of well-being and good fortune and He blesses us with material blessings, but lasting joy comes from a spiritual relationship with Him. God came to us in Emmanuel, bringing redemption and eternal life; and when He was born, a multitude of angels praised God for bringing such a Gift to us, saying, “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men” (Luke 2:14).
Jesus saves from sin and its penalty of death and gives loving, joyful unity among us when we accept Him by faith, repentance, confession of Him and water baptism. Then we receive His Spirit and His fruit of joy. The angel announcing His birth said, “Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people” (Luke 2:10). Choose Jesus and the joy that nothing or no one can take away.
True joy is peace in the midst of the storm, love for your enemies, and trusting God when you don’t understand. It springs from valuing eternal blessings in Christ above the temporal things that we leave behind when we die. Even if you are as “happy as a bird” without Him and think life can’t get any better, the day is coming when you will be desperate for the everlasting joy that only salvation in Christ can give.
