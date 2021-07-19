Truth comes from God, it is an element of His character.
It is the reality as well as the statement of His law and culminates in the gospel of salvation for all men. A good life, real success, comes by true worship of the true God. The prosperity of a nation comes by morality founded upon God’s truth. Nothing else supports. When fleshly beings and evil men refuse the truth and won’t apply it in righteous living, “truth faileth” (Isaiah 59:15), but a time of “restitution of all things” (Acts 3:21) is coming. Truth will prevail.
God spoke the world into existence and will one day command an end to its present state. All who believe and accept His truth will go to everlasting life with Him. God has begun a work of grace for all humanity and will keep His promises and complete the establishment of His kingdom of righteousness in the earth.
“In the beauty of the lilies Christ was born across the sea, With a glory in His bosom that transfigures you and me” and He is the revelation of the truth of God and its reality. “I am the way, the truth, and the life” (John 14:6). His words are “spirit, and they are life” (John 6:63). His truth has gone “unto the ends of the world” (Romans 10:18). With the heart men believe (if they choose), with the mouth confess Christ (if they will), and “whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved” (Romans 10:13). The Holy Ghost guides us “into all truth” (John 16:13). We are saved by truth, sanctified by the will and character of God. Faith trusts in the verity of God, moves mountains and wins struggles. “Buy the truth and sell it not” (Proverbs 23:23).
Pilate tried Jesus and found “no fault” (John 19:6) in Him but gave in to false accusers of Him and had Him crucified. It looked like the kingdom of evil was winning but three days later our Lord rose with victory. Truth had triumphed! God turned that intended for destruction to good. Jesus won! Through Him we, too, are winners!
Saul, a zealous Pharisee, led great persecution of disciples of Jesus and vehemently tried to stop the spread of the Gospel which brought the glorious grace dispensation and did away with the ministration of death but suffering disciples said, “We cannot but speak the things which we have seen and heard” (Acts 4:20) and the message travelled. One day Saul was going to Damascus to seize and imprison more saints and was apprehended by Truth Himself who spoke his name in power and in love. He was converted to the faith he had so strongly opposed and called to speak Jesus’ name “before the Gentiles, and kings, and the children of Israel” (Acts 9:15). His writings are still spreading the truth today. The church still faces great opposition but men are learning that, as one doctor of the law said, “If it be of God, ye cannot overthrow it; lest haply ye be found even to fight against God” (Acts 5:39). “His truth is marching on.” Believers will celebrate the triumph of truth eternally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.