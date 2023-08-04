What is envy? Envy is a feeling of discontented or resentful longing aroused by someone else’s possessions, qualities, or luck. Discontent is lack of contentment; dissatisfaction with one’s circumstances. Why is it important for Christians to not have feelings of discontentment?
Deuteronomy 5:21 – “You shall not covet your neighbor’s wife. You shall not set your desire on your neighbor’s house or land, his male or female servant, his ox or donkey, or anything that belongs to your neighbor.”
Exodus 20:17 – “You shall not covet your neighbor’s house. You shall not covet your neighbor’s wife, or his male or female servant, his ox or donkey, or anything that belongs to your neighbor.”
Romans 13:9-10 – “The commandments, “You shall not commit adultery,” “You shall not murder,” “You shall not steal,” “You shall not covet, and whatever other command there may be, are summed up in this one command: “Love your neighbor as yourself.” Love does no harm to a neighbor. Therefore, love is the fulfillment of the law.”
Romans 2:21-24 – “you, then, who teach others, do you not teach yourself? You who preach against stealing, do you steal? You who say that people should not commit adultery, do you commit adultery? You who abhor idols, do you rob temples? You who boast in the law, do you dishonor God by breaking the law? As it is written: “God’s name is blasphemed among the Gentiles because of you.”
Jesus’ words in Matthew 5:28 are profound: “But I tell you that anyone who looks at a woman lustfully has already committed adultery with her in his heart.”
James 1:15 teaches us – “Then, after desire has conceived, it gives birth to sin; and sin, when it is full-grown, gives birth to death.”
Psalm 10:2-4 – “In his arrogance the wicked man hunts down the weak, who are caught in the schemes he devises. He boasts about the cravings of his heart; he blesses the greedy and reviles the LORD (Jehovah) In his pride the wicked man does not seek him; in all his thoughts there is no room for God.”
Until next time: Remember: Envy leads to other sins such as stealing, lying, cheating, adultery, and murder. We must maintain our righteous standard with God to stay in his good grace. Keep it positive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.