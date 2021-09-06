You and I are here because God wants a big family of people, all people.
“Let us make man…. So God created man in his own image, … male and female created he them” (Genesis 1:26, 27). God doesn’t need us or anything from us (Acts 17:25) but He wants our fellowship. “That they should seek the Lord, if haply they might feel after him, and find him, though he be not far from every one of us” (Acts 17:27).
Christ is eternal in existence but lived in human form for a few years as the only begotten Son of the Father, born of a virgin. He came to satisfy the greatest need of the human race. He came to pay a debt we owe God, a debt we can pay only by eternal death in Hell unless we accept Christ’s payment.
All men have sinned (Romans 3:23) and sin comes between man and God. It began in the garden of Eden and sin and death were passed upon all men by the first couple. Sin and its penalty reigned over the human race until Jesus came. “For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord” (Romans 6:23). Jesus is our substitute, our propitiation, and reconciles us to God. Since He appeased God’s wrath against sin, death has “no more dominion” (Romans 6:9). “For God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8). He died and rose with victory over sin and over death. He didn’t do this for Himself for He is sinless (1 Peter 2:22) but He did it for every human being. “Likewise reckon ye also yourselves to be dead indeed unto sin, but alive unto God through Jesus Christ our Lord” (Romans 6:11).
God is everywhere (Psalm 139:7) and seeking believers to worship Him and experience His love and eternal life. He’s not a far-away Being to be thought of and approached occasionally but wants to be intimately involved in our everyday lives as we walk in His will and are temples of His Spirit. “Now if any man have not the Spirit of Christ, he is none of his” (Romans 8:9).
“Foe whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved” (Romans 10:13). That’s why He came and why He’s coming again. For you! For me! For our salvation!
