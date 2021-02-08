February 2021.
Things seem a little different these days. I've had a few sunny days to bask in the sunny outdoors, but somehow the Old Woman seems a bit down in the dumps? She hasn't been sick with coughs or fever, but she seems different from a year ago. I haven't noticed a spring in her step in awhile now.
I'm thinking she's sad the way America has been going. She definitely had to stop looking at social media. There's no healthy communication going on. No meeting at the middle of any issue. We were supposed to have unity. That hasn't happened. There's more division in people than she has seen in her seventy years. The fear of Covid has brought with it a lasting fear of the answer to this question: Will America find her way back home? The Old Woman fell into a reverie.
Will people set their alarms and head to work dropping the kids off at their schools? Will the kids sit around the table doing homework at night? Will the family sit together for a meal and pray thankful prayers? Will they go together on Sunday to Sunday school and church? Will the choir and handbells play? Will they go out to eat with their friends and families on the weekend? Enjoy a ballgame on Friday nights? Will they have extra money for a movie night? Will they save for a vacation? Or Will they lose their job because they voted for a certain candidate? Will America find her way back home?
Have the people lost their rights? Can they express their opinions without fear? Does the constitution mean anything? Would a judge be fair? Will they be arrested for a difference of opinion? Will they look back at our country's history? Will they stay in business if they have a different belief? Will they have their guns to defend themselves ? Will their kids get a good education. Will people from other countries take their jobs and businesses? Will they be able to pay their taxes, continue to own their property, leave anything to their children when they die? Will they die alone in a nursing home with no visitors because of viruses? Will taking vaccines cause their immunities to fail? Would they continue hearing numbers of plague cases and death totals? Will America find her way back home?
Then they somehow saw a flag waving in the wind. They said the pledge to that flag and left 'under God' in it. Somehow their chests filled up, they stood a little taller, they looked to the hills in the distance. That's where the strength comes from!! They remembered the pride for their democracy, their daughters and sons, and their God. God was still on His throne. He was still watching them. They were children of the King of Kings. Lord of Lords. No one could take that away. God was Sovereign. They looked forward to heaven, no sicknesses, no tears! They weren't for sure if America found her way back home, but they had found their way back!
Now the Old Woman jumped up, turned on her favorite music, danced around the kitchen. She sure wasn't acting like she was a second class citizen. I sure was happy that day. She didn't listen to those death totals. She thanked God for her life and the USA!! I think somehow things are going to be ok!! The Old Woman found her way back home!
