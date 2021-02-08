Heber Springs, AR (72543)

Today

Generally cloudy. Areas of freezing rain possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with freezing rain becoming likely after midnight. Significant icing possible. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%.