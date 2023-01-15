Why so much talk about religion, salvation, new birth and all that it entails which so many don’t want to hear? Well, without the saving change, a person experiences some very bad circumstances in the earthly life and in eternity.
Sin, the transgression of God’s law, entered the world by Adam’s disobedience and the penalty for sin is death, death of the physical body and death of the soul in Hell. “Death passed upon all men” (Romans 5:12) because all are sinners descended from Adam.
Sin is ugly and miserable. It mars relationships, destroys marriages, hurts children, robs of ability to work for provision for life and takes away peace of mind and hope. Sinfulness is spiritual insanity when willingly chosen even though it results in suffering here and eternal damnation. “But after that the kindness and love of God our Savior toward man appeared” (Titus 3:4), there is redemption for fallen man.
The new birth given by the Spirit of God makes “a new creature” (2 Corinthians 5:17) of anyone that believes in Jesus Christ who took sin’s penalty for us when He was crucified and rose from the grave. No efforts of our own can save us, but “according to his mercy he saved us, by the washing of regeneration, and renewing of the Holy Ghost; which he shed on us abundantly through Jesus Christ our Saviour” (Titus 3:5, 6).
“Come now, and let us reason together, saith the Lord: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool. If ye be willing and obedient, ye shall eat the good of the land” (Isaiah 1:18). The testimony of the church filled with believers is, “And such (all manner of sinners) were some of you: but ye are washed, but ye are sanctified, but ye are justified in the name of the Lord Jesus, and by the Spirit of our God” (1 Corinthians 6:11).
Christians do experience sorrow, but of a different kind. There are trials and afflictions, but the peace of God reigns in the regenerated heart. The saved lives in glory and great joy. Those who delight themselves in the Lord He causes “to ride upon the high places of the earth” (Isaiah 58:14). “And hath raised us up together, and made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus: That in ages to come he might shew the exceeding riches of his grace in his kindness toward us through Christ Jesus” (Ephesians 2:6, 7).
We have an earnest of our inheritance in Christ now and we look forward to “exceeding” more to come. Jesus is the only way back to fellowship with God when sin has separated us. He came and died for that reason and went back to prepare our mansions in Heaven. He is coming back soon to gather His own unto Himself. John saw the people in Heaven who had washed their robes and made them white in the blood of the Lamb. They were being fed by Jesus and worshipping God eternally in perfect happiness.
Put on the new man. Take off the old filthy rags and put on the robe of His righteousness. “Ye must be born again” (John 3:7). Believe, repent, confess your faith in Jesus and His Spirit will abide in you. You’ll love the new life in Him now, and especially in eternity.
