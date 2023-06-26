America is very beautiful! Brave men and women established this nation upon truths found in God’s Word. They braved the wide seas to come to this land to find freedom to worship God, raise families and live out their lives. The founding fathers and early citizens had firm conviction that their liberties were a gift from God. Thomas Jefferson said “They are not to be violated but by His wrath.”
A “house” (Matthew 7:24), whether it is a personal life, a church, a school, a business, a government or any organization, cannot stand unless it is established upon the Word of God. “Except the Lord build the house, they labor in vain that build it” (Psalm 127:1). The fall of the house built apart from God will be extremely tragic. This country will stand if its citizens cling to principles of morality and godliness.
Settlers found it an untamed wilderness and saw into the future to what it would become. They would have freedom to live their faith without a government-imposed religion. (The same freedom allows some to not serve God.) They saw opportunity, life, liberty and a place to pursue happiness and gave lives and wealth to give us what we have today. The land was, and is, beautiful! It’s beautiful to the eye and to the human spirit.
People of other lands long for the good that citizens of our country enjoy. It’s like Canaan that Israel was given when lead out of Egyptian slavery, “a land flowing with milk and honey” (Exodus 3:8). Yes, there is poverty and need, but the privilege to rise is here. “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord” (Psalm 33:12). The Lord gives and He takes away. We need to remember the Source of our blessings in reverence and thankfulness.
“From sea to shining sea, in the purple mountain majesties and the fruited plain,” men and women of faith have placed churches where the “Author of liberty” is worshipped and from which we share the Gospel and the abundance of our blessings. These little church houses, great cathedrals and worship centers are “beautiful for situation, the joy of the whole earth” (Psalm 48:2), the Mount Zion ruled by King Jesus. We are called to save the lost, feed the hungry and visit prisoners and the afflicted.
Alexis de Tocqueville, French statesman and author, travelled to America in the 1830’s to discover the reason for the remarkable success of the new nation. He visited many places and institutions and concluded this, “Not until I went into the churches of America and heard her pulpits aflame with righteousness did I understand the secret of her genius and power.”
Celebrate America. Celebrate God and His salvation plan. Serve God who gave us this wonderful land by accepting salvation through His Son Jesus and one eternal day you will go to a land even more beautiful than this and live forever with Him. “America! America! God shed His grace on thee. America! America! God mend thine ev’ry flaw. America! America! May God thy gold refine, Till all success be nobleness and ev’ry gain divine.”
