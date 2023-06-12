Life, both temporal and eternal, comes from God. God desires children. That’s why man was created. “So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them” (Genesis 1:27). The semblance of God in man is a great blessing and gives fearful responsibility.
Fathers are like God in loving their children. Love prompts a father to provide for his sons and daughters. Provision involves food, clothing, shelter and more. Character is formed by good teaching and good example. Faith in the heavenly Father can be taught by the earthly father and so much is provided by that faith that blesses in this short life and gives eternal life. “But if any provide not for his own, and specially for those of his own house, he hath denied the faith, and is worse than an infidel” (1 Timothy 5:8). Thank you, fathers! We recognize your hard work, awesome spiritual labors and God given authority.
Our heavenly Father is impartial. “In every nation he that feareth him, and worketh righteousness, is accepted with him” (Acts 10:35). He created fathers to be impartial. Children are much alike but so different also. The parent-child relationships are like this, somewhat different but fair and equal.
God is a giver of gifts. “But unto every one of us is given grace according to the measure of the gift of Christ. Wherefore he saith, When he ascended up on high, he led captivity captive, and gave gifts unto men” (Ephesians 4:7, 8). The nature of God imparted to a father leads him “to give good gifts unto [his] children” (Matthew 7:11). A wise father knows what gifts are “good” and when to say “no” to a child.
Chastening is required of fathers and this is like God. The goal of Dad’s chastening is correction and must be done in love and for the child’s profit. The heavenly Father chastens so “that we might be partakers of his holiness” (Hebrews 12:10). Wise and loving chastisement grieves at first and blesses later.
A loving father’s home provides refuge for the family. He makes it safe and sure. He gets that from God. “The name of the Lord is a strong tower: the righteous runneth into it, and is safe” (Proverbs 18:10). Whatever happens away, the child runs to his safe place and finds security in Daddy’s arms.
God gave man life in the beginning and our earthly fathers gave us life in a body that houses an eternal soul. We are “fearfully and wonderfully made” (Psalm 139:14) and are in the presence of God everywhere. “Thou compassest my path and my lying down, and art acquainted with all my ways” (Psalm 139:3). We are in the mind of God every moment. “How precious also are thy thoughts unto me, O God! how great is the sum of them” (Psalm 139:17)!
Dads, we know your last thoughts before going to sleep at night are of your little ones comfortably tucked in bed. If your children are adults who have moved out on their own, you can’t be everywhere they are, but your heart is with them and so is your influence and former provision. Thank you and thank God for you! You are impressive, created by and in the image of the awesome God!
