Today’s decisions determine where you will be tomorrow. Wrong decisions can sometimes be reversed, especially in the realm of God’s grace, but circumstances may develop because of the wrong decision that make the turnaround very hard.
A man had two sons whom he gave work assignments. The first refused to go. The second agreed to work. Each son reversed his decision. One will have a payday. The lesson of the parable is the importance of decisions that put us in the “will of the Father” (Matthew 21:31) who pays with salvation of the soul.
There is an unpardonable sin, the blasphemy of the Holy Ghost. There is also the possibility of getting so bound by past decisions that to the human mind it seems impossible to break free. One man failed to go the Lord’s feast, explaining, “I have married a wife, and therefore I cannot come” (Luke 14:20). God and salvation should be first and then it falls in line to choose a companion who supports decisions that are eternally critical. Don’t be “entangled” (Galatians 5:1) with bondage that separates you from God.
“Choose you this day whom ye will serve; … but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord” (Joshua 24:15). Your children are greatly affected by your decisions especially those made while they are young. You teach by word and example and affect their future decisions. Choose a good tomorrow today.
One man was very successful in raising crops, so much so, that he was out of storage space. He made a decision one day, but he focused on material things only. He would build bigger barns. He spoke to his soul, “Soul, thou hast much goods laid up for many years; take thine ease, eat, drink, and be merry” (Luke 12:19). He didn’t know that this was his last day. By evening his soul would leave his body and would need more than his wealth. He was intelligent to be able to gain riches from his land, but God judged him a fool. “So is he that layeth up treasure for himself, and is not rich toward God” (Luke 12:21).
A man decided to leave home and asked his father for his inheritance. He took his portion and went far from home and engaged in reckless, sinful living. He wasted his inheritance and a famine came on the land. He had nothing to eat. Then he remembered his father’s home and abundant table. He made a decision to go home, apologize to his father and ask to be made just a servant to him. The father received him in great joy and held a celebration because his son, not servant, was home, alive and well (Luke 15:22-24). God wants every man, woman, boy and girl around His table here and in Heaven.
God made a decision to send his Son to take our sins upon Himself and we have seen that carried out. He has made another decision to be fulfilled. “He hath appointed a day, in the which he will judge the world in righteousness by that man whom he hath ordained” (Acts 17:31). We are in a period of grace between those two decisions and we each are being given a few years of that time to make choices.
Christ died for you and all people. He rose with victory over sin and its penalty of eternal death. He gives that victory to all those who receive salvation in Him. That victory is eternal life. Decide your eternity today. Believe that Christ is your Savior. Repent of sin and confess Him before others. Receive water baptism and welcome His Spirit into your being. You’ll be happy with your decision now and forever.
