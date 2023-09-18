There is a war between good and evil which started in the garden of Eden. One phase of the war is my life. One is yours. The war will continue until time is no longer and victors are in the everlasting home in Heaven and losers are in the eternal damnation of Hell. Every person ever born can win by the grace of God and by weapons and armor that He freely gives each of us.
God is sovereign, omnipotent and the source of good. He will win this war. He sent His Son Jesus to lead forces to victory over sin. On Calvary Jesus defeated Satan and won the victory for every soul who wants salvation in Him. “We are more than conquerors through him that loved us” (Romans 8:37).
One battlefront is within our own being and that is the fight between flesh and Spirit. Our flesh is the enemy of God and by so being becomes our own enemy. We can win in this struggle by pursuing God and His righteousness and “mortifying the deeds of the body” (Romans 8:13). The Spirit which is given to us at conversion gives us power over our flesh and its tendency to sin against God’s law. “Thanks be to God, which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ” (1 Corinthians 15:57).
Persecution from the world presents varying fronts of warfare. Jesus said, “If the world hate you, ye know that it hated me before it hated you” (John 15:18). Satan has challenged God from the beginning and wants to destroy every one enlisted in serving God. He can destroy the body but he can’t touch the soul of man. The faith life is so powerful by the Spirit that it often even converts the persecutor.
Peter and other apostles were fought by the Jewish council and held fast to their faith even after imprisonment and beating. Even one among them advised the council against opposing God’s people. “If [the work] be of God, ye cannot over throw it; lest haply ye be found even to fight against God” (Acts 5:39). Join the right side in the war and you are a winner for all eternity.
Satan is very sly in how he wages warfare against Christians. He plants false teachers that appear right and are partially so, but add corruption to the Word like putting a fly in a precious ointment. Paul said, “If any man preach any other gospel unto you than that ye have received, let him be accursed” (Galatians 1:9). Don’t fall on this battlefront. We will give account for omissions or additions to the Word.
Basic training in the military is tough. As we begin this warfare, submitting to God’s righteousness is death to the fleshly will and seems hard. Upon repentance the old man is crucified, being “buried with [Jesus] by baptism into death” (Romans 6:4) but we are raised up into a new and very fulfilling life in Him.
Paul was converted from severely persecuting Christians to living and preaching the way he had hated. Then he himself endured severe persecutions for the faith. In his new life he was very loving and passionate about Christ and saving people. When close to death, he wrote, “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith; henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them that love his appearing” (2 Timothy 4:7, 8). Fight and win with Jesus our Captain. He’s coming back soon!
