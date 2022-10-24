A Sower is out sowing His Seed. He sows all over the world which He owns. He has many workers. “The earth is the Lord’s; and the fulness thereof; the world and they that dwell therein” (Psalm 24:1). All the soil is not the same. The Seed He sows is His Word which tells of the creation of man and His will for the human race. Soon reapers will be sent to harvest the yield “from the four winds” (Mark 13:27).
Jesus, the great Sower, described the land as four kinds of people. Some don’t understand, and don’t try to, so Satan just snatches away the truths that they should pursue till they reap the benefits and give back to the Sower. Some hearers receive the Word joyfully but when it brings trials, they give up their faith. The Seed can’t grow there. Another group, Jesus said, have lives full of worldly cares and riches that choke out the Word like thorns and thistles choke out good plants. Then there are fervent believers that are fertile ground for the Sower’s Seed.
God’s Word gives us His law and tells us the benefits of obeying Him. He shows us His grace and offers us faith in Him. His Son Jesus Christ is the very embodiment of His Word and came to earth as the expression of God’s love for fallen man. By the sin of the first man sin entered the world and by him all the human race received the sin nature and death. We are sinners by descending from Adam, but we are saved from sin by the substitute death of Jesus Christ if we believe and allow the cultivation of His Word in our lives. “Receive with meekness the engrafted word, which is able to save your souls” (James 1:21).
Do you believe the Bible? This Book outlines every life from start to finish and tells us where we will be in eternity. God is the sovereign Ruler of the universe and He is holy and righteous. He imparts righteousness to those who accept His Son as Savior. He will destroy all evil powers and their adherents as He harvests the earth and people will be judged according to how they received His Word. “And many of them that sleep in the dust of the earth shall awake, some to everlasting life, and some to shame and everlasting contempt” (Daniel 12:2).
“And I looked, and behold a white cloud, and upon the cloud one sat like unto the Son of man, having on his head a golden crown, and in his hand a sharp sickle. And another angel came out of the temple, crying with a loud voice to him that sat on the cloud, Thrust in thy sickle, and reap: for the time is come for thee to reap; for the harvest of the earth is ripe” (Revelation 14:14, 15).
Jeremiah grieved over Israel when he saw that they were sinning against God and that His wrath would soon come upon them. “The harvest is past, the summer is ended, and we are not saved” (Jeremiah 8:20).
Don’t be a casual hearer of God’s message to give you eternal life. “Let these sayings sink down into your ears” (Luke 9:44). God’s plan for saving man requires a sinless sacrifice and that is met in Jesus. He died so that we don’t have to die and rose from the grave with life to give to all who receive Him. The hearer must believe and must confess Christ as Savior and call upon Him to be saved. “Lift up your eyes, and look on the fields; for they are white already to harvest” (John 4:35). Can you hear Him?
