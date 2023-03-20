My daffodils are bowed over due to light rain coming down on them. In a little while breezes will blow and lift them up as they flourish in the sunlight. They are growing their roots down in that good soil. They will soon fade and die but will grow out of the ground again next spring.
The Word says I’ve sinned. I bow my head in repentance. God’s Spirit comes flowing upon me and I am lifted. The washing of the Word speaks grace into my life and my soul. I receive more Word and I grow in the light and the knowledge of God and His will for my destiny.
I know that, like the flowers, my earthly life will soon be over. Is that all? No, God has a plan. I, too, will have a resurrection if I die or rise to glory in my living body. “The hour is coming, in the which all that are in the graves shall hear his voice, and shall come forth; they that have done good, unto the resurrection of life; and they that have done evil, unto the resurrection of damnation” (John 5:28, 29).
All men are sinners. We inherited sin and its death penalty from the first couple God created. Jesus came to pay that penalty for us, rose to life and gives us life, too. “He which raised up the Lord Jesus shall raise up us also by Jesus” (2 Corinthians 4:14). God the Father has shone “the light of the glorious gospel of Christ” (2 Corinthians 4:4) into our hearts. By that light in us we give light and life to others, also.
There is power in the Word. Jesus embodies God’s Word, is “full of grace and truth” (John 1:14) and all that we need to be blessed on earth and have eternal life. He died for the church to “sanctify and cleanse it with the washing of water by the word” (Ephesians 5:26), producing fruit in the believer’s life that admits him into the kingdom of God.
“Be not deceived: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor abusers of themselves with mankind, nor thieves, nor covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor extortioners, shall inherit the kingdom of God. And such were some of you: but ye are washed, but ye are sanctified, but ye are justified in the name of the Lord Jesus, and by the Spirit of our God” (1 Corinthians 6:9-11).
The Word gives light, life, cleansing, spiritual food and power over temptation. Jesus is all this and in all who believe Him for salvation. “In him was life; and the life was the light of men” (John 1:4). We receive salvation by faith in Him, repentance and confession of His name. Then we are baptized in water, signifying that we are buried with Him and raised to “walk in newness of life” (Romans 6:4), empowered to overcome evil by His indwelling Spirit. The believer is “dead indeed unto sin, but alive unto God through Jesus Christ our Lord” (Romans 6:11).
“Consider the lilies” (Luke 12:27) and how beautifully God grows them. He values you and me so much more and provides us, His offspring, with clothing and daily provisions plus spiritual nurturing for a good eternity. Put on His righteousness and grow in His Word. Soon our Lord is coming back to receive His people into mansions in glory with Him. He wants you there!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.