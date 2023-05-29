All men are sinners and doomed for Hell except for the grace of God. To be saved from eternal death and live forever in Heaven with the Creator, pray to Him in the name of His Son Jesus Christ. Some men pray to false gods, gods of their own crafting, dictatorial rulers or whatever the carnal mind invents. Those prayers are in vain because of the impotence of the gods. “Whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved” (Romans 10:13).
It takes faith to call upon God but how can men believe if they haven’t heard the Gospel? “How shall they hear without a preacher” (Romans 10:14)? God’s desire is that all nations of men “seek the Lord, if haply they might feel after him, and find him, though he be not far from every one of us” (Acts 17:27). God is sending preachers throughout the world to save every person, Jew, Gentile, male and female, from eternal death earned by sin. “For the wages of sin is death” (Romans 6:23).
All people see the glory of God in nature and hear Him speak in the conscience, but we need the message of redemption to be reconciled to God and be saved from sin and death. “Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature. He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved: but he that believeth not shall be damned” (Mark 16:15, 16).
The Roman centurion Cornelius was a praying man and gave alms generously. God acknowledged his prayers and deeds and sent him the Gospel to include him in His great commonwealth. God spoke to him in a vision and told him to send for a preacher residing at Joppa. “He shall tell thee what thou oughtest to do” (Acts 10:6). Cornelius sent two of his servants and a soldier to bring Peter to his home.
Cornelius had his kinsmen and friends gathered in his home waiting for the messenger of God. What a welcome sight when the preacher walked in! “How beautiful are the feet of them that preach the gospel of peace, and bring glad tidings of good things” (Romans 10:15)! He preached salvation through Jesus Christ and, as he spoke, the gift of the Holy Ghost, which Jews received ten years before, was “poured out” (Acts 10:45) upon the Gentiles and they spoke with tongues and magnified God.
Jesus preached salvation and healing in the land of the Jews and delegated His ministry to others as He ascended back to God. He is the greatest Preacher of all time. He is all and in all who believe in Him. He is our Altar, our Sacrifice and our Priest who takes us to God. He is the Preacher and the Message. By Him God speaks His love for us and gives us eternal life. His beautiful feet have nail scars from His awful crucifixion for our sins. Blood flowed from His hands and feet and from His pierced side, opening the fountain which washes us from our sins in its crimson stream.
On a high mountain in Israel Peter, James and John saw Jesus transfigured and heard a Voice saying, “This is my beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased; hear ye him” (Matthew 17:5). We haven’t seen God but His Son Jesus “hath declared” Him (John 1:18) and His will to bless us. Hear the Preacher and all who preach His Gospel. Hear with the ear and hear with the heart. The results are magnificent!
