‘Keep thy heart with all diligence; for out of it are the issues of life” (Proverbs 4:23). The heart is one’s innermost character, feelings or inclinations, the emotional or moral nature as distinguished from the intellect.
My older brother who was very intelligent, charming and talented made some bad choices and became addicted to alcohol. He grew up under very good spiritual teaching but was robbed of its benefit by the addiction. We had a good relationship and a bond of love. One day after many years of struggling in failure and suffering because of sin, he called me and asked whether I thought a man could be saved in his sleep. I mainly listened as I pondered the idea. The next day he called again and said, “Betty, I got saved in my sleep.” The fact is that God heart heard the cry of his repentant heart which desired to turn from sin and exit his terrible bondage. He woke up feeling deliverance given by God’s mercy and grace. Satan didn’t leave him alone. There were setbacks and great struggles, but he left this life with his family singing and praying around his bed and went on to be with God as his tears trickled more silent prayers and praise.
“The sacrifices of God are a broken spirit: a broken and a contrite heart, O God, thou wilt not despise” (Psalm 51:17). “For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation” (Romans 10:10). There can be hypocritical words but a true heart is the basis of a true confession and God discerns our thoughts and intentions (Hebrews 4:12).
David committed adultery and murder and pled for mercy from God. Psalm 51 describes the guilt and agony of “a man after [God’s] own heart” (Acts 13:22) whose cry was, “Create in me a clean heart, O God; and renew a right spirit within me” (Psalm 51:10). “Draw nigh to God, and he will draw nigh to you. Cleanse your hands, ye sinners; and purify your hearts, ye doubleminded. Be afflicted, and mourn, and weep: let your laughter be turned into mourning, and your joy to heaviness. Humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord, and he shall lift you up” (James 4:8, 9, 10).
“My soul longeth, yea, even fainteth for the courts of the Lord: my heart and my flesh crieth out for the living God” (Psalm 84:2). He’s listening! He will answer.
Although we may not have committed the same sins that Adam or David did, we are all sinners and receive righteousness through Christ our Savior sent by our God “Who will have all men to be saved” (1 Timothy 2:4). Jesus took the payment for the sins of all men when He died on the cross of Calvary and rose to give life to all who will accept His amazing gift of grace. Our acceptance requires faith in the heart, repentance, confession of Him, water baptism and allowing His Spirit to reside in us.
“The Lord is nigh unto all them that call upon him, to all that call upon him in truth. He will fulfill the desire of them that fear him: he also will hear their cry, and will save them” (Psalm 145:18, 19). Do you want Him and the good life here and eternal life He gives? I know you do! He hears your heart’s cry.
