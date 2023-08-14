We all will appear before the Judge of all the earth at the end of life here. We must present a case of righteousness or be eternally lost. “There is none righteous, no, not one” (Romans 3:10). So, how can one attain to the righteousness which God requires?
There is a simple plan of salvation. There is righteousness given by Jesus Christ that requires only our assent to the Gospel brought to every man, woman, boy and girl. It’s not hard. Christ has already come from Heaven to earth to pay the penalty of death for the sins of all people. Not only did He die, but He rose with power to give life to everyone who agrees with Him in faith. You don’t have to go get Him. You don’t have to raise Him from that tomb. Believe in the finished work.
He’s near. He came in a human body to identify with man. Now He sits at the right hand of the Father mediating for us and His presence abides with us by His Spirit. The word of faith must come from the sinner’s mouth, agreeing to the Word of faith preached. That consent will come if faith is in the heart. “If thou shalt confess with the mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved” (Romans 10:9).
Salvation is so easy that people who are not even searching for God find Him. “I was found of them that sought me not; I was made manifest unto them that asked not after me” (Romans 10:20). The Shepherd searches the wilderness for the lost sheep and comes home rejoicing with the recued one on His shoulder. “The way of transgressors is hard” (Proverbs 13:15) but “the path of the just is as the shining light, that shineth more and more unto the perfect day” (Proverbs 4:18).
The manifestation of the omnipresent God makes holy ground for our every step and a sanctuary of the church, the home, a vehicle, even a prison cell or wherever we are. The saving Word is going “unto the ends of the world” (Romans 10:18). “How beautiful are the feet of them that preach the gospel of peace, and bring glad tidings of good things” (Romans 10:15)! There is no excuse for refusing God and suffering eternal damnation. What a terrifying sentence that will be upon those who say “no” to God!
“And an highway shall be there, and a way, and it shall be called The way of holiness; the unclean shall not pass over it; but it shall be for those: the wayfaring men, though fools, shall not err therein” (Isaiah 35:8). The saved walk in the Spirit of God and overcome their flesh’s enmity to God by the power of Christ and the wiles and temptations of Satan are defeated by men and women who are “conquerors through him” (Romans 8:37). “If God be for us, who can be against us” (Romans 8:31)?
God provides. He teaches and convicts of sin. He saves only by a sinless, blood sacrifice and fathered a Son to be that sacrifice. We sin. God pays. How easy is that? He is giving time and opportunity for all to be saved because He is gracious and merciful. He doesn’t want any person to be lost. Believe, repent, accept water baptism and the Spirit and you are one of His. You can do this!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.