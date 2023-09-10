In all ages man has hungered for God. Creation reveals God and prompts man to search for Him. Man’s conscience points to God. He created us with an eternal part that longs to know Him even if subconsciously. Revelation came through prophets. God revealed Himself at Sinai. We can now know Him more directly by the power of the Spirit and the life provided by Christ’s vicarious death and His resurrection. We now go boldly before God’s throne to worship and pray, escorted by His Son.
“As the hart panteth after the water brooks, so panteth my soul after thee, O God. My soul thirsteth for God, for the living God: when shall I come and appear before God?” (Psalm 42:1, 2). Our desire for God is a longing for the attributes of His that make a person whole and fill with inner peace.
The fleshly side of man (Romans 8:5-7) seeks to satisfy his spiritual longing with worldly pleasures and earthly riches that can never satisfy the eternal soul. “Wherefore do ye spend money for that which is not bread? and your labour for that which satisfieth not? hearken diligently unto me, and eat that which is good, and let your soul delight itself in fatness” (Isaiah 55:2).
The sinful deeds of the unregenerate bring hurt, shame and condemnation. The born-again believer is indwelt by the Spirit who bears fruit including love, joy and peace. His sins are forgiven and condemnation is removed by faith in Christ Jesus the Savior. “O taste and see that the Lord is good: blessed is the man that trusteth in him” (Psalm 34:8). The one that has committed his life to God will dine with Him now and in Heaven and thrive eternally.
“What is a man profited, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul” (Matthew 16:26)? When Christ returns to claim His saved ones, nothing will matter except salvation in Him. Salvation is given to those who believe He died and rose for our sins, who confess Him as Savior, receive water baptism and the indwelling of the Holy Spirit.
“Jesus stood and cried, saying, if any man thirst, let him come unto me, and drink. He that believeth on me, as the scripture hath said, out of his belly shall flow rivers of living water” (John 7:37, 38). That living water is life which is given by the Spirit now and which flows on into eternal life.
Some Greeks went to one disciple and said, “We would see Jesus” (John 12:21). There are people who are longing for life in God and we who believe are challenged to give them Jesus. “Go your way, eat the fat, and drink the sweet, and send portions unto them for whom nothing is prepared” (Nehemiah 8:10). As we partake of God’s goodness, let’s give the message of salvation to hungry souls everywhere.
When forsaken by some disciples, Jesus asked His twelve whether they, too, were going away. One of them answered, “Lord, to whom shall we go? thou hast the words of eternal life” (John 6:68). There is no other place to go, no other One who can give the life we crave. “He satisfieth the longing soul, and filleth the hungry with goodness” (Psalm 107:9). He’s preparing a feast in Glory. He’s inviting you.
